Woman with headscarf

The woman with headscarf emoji shows exactly that: a female individual wearing a traditional head covering, or hijab. Hijab are often worn by Muslim women practicing modesty or other Middle Eastern women following traditional principles, and this emoji can be used when discussing that.

Keywords: headscarf, hijab, mantilla, tichel, woman with headscarf
Codepoints: 1F9D5
Introduced: June, 2017 in Unicode version 10.0.0 (Emoji version 5.0)
Related emoji

  • 👳 person wearing turban
    The person wearing turban emoji is exactly what it sounds like! Simply put, this emoji is an image of a person with short hair peeking out from beneath a white or brown turban.
  • 👲 person with skullcap
    This person with skullcap emoji shows a cute little dude wearing a Chinese hat known as a gua pi mao.
  • 🕺 man dancing
    The Man Dancing emoji features a man wearing various outfits and dancing (or should we say, grooving) in a disco-like fashion. Usually portrayed with arms and legs in mid-motion, one finger pointed to the sky.
  • 🇲🇸 flag: Montserrat
    The Montserrat flag emoji shows a dark blue background with a Union Jack symbol in the top left corner. In the middle of the right side is an emblem of a woman holding a harp and a cross with a white outline.
  • 👵 old woman
    We’re getting serious Mrs. Butterworth vibes from this sweet old woman emoji.
  • 🧑‍🌾 farmer
    The farmer emoji looks like they’re ready for a day working on the farm with their overalls and straw hat.
  • 👩 woman
    The future is female. The woman emoji is used when talking about women or something that has to do with women. The woman emoji can be used to talk about someone’s girlfriend, wife, daughter, sister, aunt, female-coworker, or female- friend.
  • 🧍 person standing
    The person standing emoji features a regular looking person, standing upright, wearing generic clothing.
  • 👰 bride with veil
    Here comes the bride all dressed in white. The person with veil emoji signifies a wedding and marriage of a couple. Love is in the air!
  • 🧓 older person
    Shout all about your mid-life crisis to the world with the older person emoji!
  • 🦱 curly hair
    The curly hair emoji shows half of a head from the forehead up and showcases short curly textured hair. Send this emoji to all your curly haired friends to show you care.
  • 🧑‍🔬 scientist
    The scientist emoji showcases a bust of a person, wearing a white lab coat and safety glasses, while holding a beaker or test tube filled with liquid.
  • 🧎 person kneeling
    Down on your knees! No, you’re not being arrested… not yet, anyway. Is this person asking for forgiveness, taking a break, or praying? You decide!
  • ♀️ female sign
    Power to the V! The female sign represents the symbol of a woman. Use this sign when talking about anything that revolves around women.
  • 👴 old man
    Classic grandpa here with his gray hair, balding head and forehead wrinkles.
  • 🧑‍🚒 firefighter
    It’s getting hot in here, and the roof is on fire. But these fearless firefighters always race to the rescue.
  • 🩰 ballet shoes
    These ballet shoes, also known as point shoes, are for dancing on the tips of your toes. Ballet shoes are usually pink, a classic color for ballerinas.
  • 🪢 knot
    The Knot emoji features two pieces of string or rope in the process of being tied together to form one, tight knot.
  • 🙏 folded hands
    These folded hands are also known as the prayer hands emoji. Usually accompanied by a prayer to God or a wish to the universe, these hands show hopefulness in the face of adversity.
  • 📿 prayer beads
    The prayer beads emoji features a single strand of brown or red beads with a tassel hanging from the middle.

