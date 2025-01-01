Do women really run the world? Well, it depends on who you ask. The woman emoji shows the face of a woman with two open eyes, a nose, an open mouth, and shoulder-length hair. The woman emoji comes in different skin tones. This emoji can be used to talk about someone’s girlfriend, wife, daughter, sister, aunt, female-coworker, or female- friend. This emoji is also used when talking about women’s rights, women’s events, and really anything that has to do with women. Example: Kara is having a party for the 👩 tonight. Hope you can make it!
