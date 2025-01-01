Home

Emoji

Woman

Do women really run the world? Well, it depends on who you ask. The woman emoji shows the face of a woman with two open eyes, a nose, an open mouth, and shoulder-length hair. The woman emoji comes in different skin tones. This emoji can be used to talk about someone’s girlfriend, wife, daughter, sister, aunt, female-coworker, or female- friend. This emoji is also used when talking about women’s rights, women’s events, and really anything that has to do with women. Example: Kara is having a party for the 👩 tonight. Hope you can make it!

Keywords: adult, woman
Codepoints: 1F469
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
Related emoji

  • 👨 man
    Is it really a man’s world? The man emoji represents men of all different shapes and sizes. This emoji could be used to talk about someone’s boyfriend, husband, son, brother, uncle, male-coworker, or male-friend. This emoji is also used when talking about something that specifically has to do with men.
  • ♀️ female sign
    Power to the V! The female sign represents the symbol of a woman. Use this sign when talking about anything that revolves around women.
  • 👵 old woman
    We’re getting serious Mrs. Butterworth vibes from this sweet old woman emoji.
  • 👞 man’s shoe
    Walking on sunshine? Or just walking to work? The man’s shoe emoji shows a man’s dress shoe. Use this emoji when talking about men’s footwear, men’s fashion, shopping, style, and shoes.
  • 🧕 woman with headscarf
    The woman with headscarf emoji shows a female person wearing a scarf as a head covering. This could be used when chatting about modesty or referring to the act of wearing a hijab.
  • 🤰 pregnant woman
    Baby on the way! If the baby bump is moving, the pregnant mommy is glowing. She may have swollen feet, and the biggest cravings, but she’s eating for two. Now here’s the question. Are you expecting a girl or boy?
  • 👢 woman’s boot
    Featured in a collection of emoji shoes, this woman’s boot is distinct by its extended ankle coverage or high top and its thick heel.
  • 🥿 flat shoe
    Stay practical with the flat shoe emoji. If heels aren’t your thing, go for this comfortable style.
  • 👚 woman’s clothes
    How is your wardrobe looking? Are you dressing to impress, or does your closet need a touch of fashion? The woman’s clothes emoji shows a woman’s blouse and can be used to talk about all types of women’s clothing.
  • 👳 person wearing turban
    The person wearing turban emoji is exactly what it sounds like! Simply put, this emoji is an image of a person with short hair peeking out from beneath a white or brown turban.
  • 🩰 ballet shoes
    These ballet shoes, also known as point shoes, are for dancing on the tips of your toes. Ballet shoes are usually pink, a classic color for ballerinas.
  • ♂️ male sign
    Is it a man’s world? The male sign emoji shows the symbol of a man. Use this sign when talking about anything that has to do with men.
  • 🚺 women’s room
    When you need to head to the ladies’ room to freshen up, sending this women’s room symbol is a great way to let someone know.
  • 🤱 breast-feeding
    Power to the nipple! A mother’s milk is the first meal for many babies. Breast milk is known to have extremely beneficial nutrients for a new born baby, but breastfeeding can also make the mom’s breast very sensitive if the milk is not pumped out or consumed by the baby immediately.
  • 👠 high-heeled shoe
    Life is short, but heels shouldn’t be! Always keep your heels, head, and standards high. The fashionable women’s shoe may be painful to wear for some, but others love the lift and height they give. The high-heel represents sexiness, class, and confidence.
  • 🤹 person juggling
    Come one, come all, come see the person juggling emoji. The person juggling emoji tosses up three or more balls at once and keeps them all in the air in an amazing feat of physics.
  • 🤴 prince
    His royal highness, the prince has arrived. This majestic emoji is dripping in royalty, wealth and power over a kingdom. It’s an emoji fit for a monarch. He could be next in line for the throne.
  • 🧓 older person
    Shout all about your mid-life crisis to the world with the older person emoji!
  • 👴 old man
    Classic grandpa here with his gray hair, balding head and forehead wrinkles.
  • 🩲 briefs
    Boxers or briefs? Briefs are a common undergarment worn by men, however there are some briefs for women as well. Use this emoji when talking about underwear, speedos, and other undergarments. This emoji could also be used to talk about something stinky.

