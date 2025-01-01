Home

Emoji

Faces / SmiliesHearts / EmotionPeople / Limbs / HandsAnimalsFlowers / TreesFood / DrinksTransportationTime / WeatherCelebrations / HolidaysSports / Games / ActivitiesClothing / AccessoriesAudio / VideoScience / TechnologyReading / WritingBusiness / MoneyToolsHousehold ObjectsMaps / TravelSymbols / Signs

Styles

Bold / ItalicCursive ScriptStrikethroughSlashthroughMonospaceUnderlineFraktur / Gothic / Old EnglishDouble-struck (Outline)Upside-downBubble TextSquare TextSmall CapsTiny Text (Superscript / Subscript)Sans SerifFullwidth / VaporwaveRansom Note TextSquiggles and HooksEast Asian LetterlikeCherokee LetterlikeCanadian AboriginalVai LetterlikeAncient CuneiformBamumLightningFacesMini-me / Stacked TextDiamondsClassifiedDo Not EnterClapbackHeartsAir QuotesLine Break ToolUnstyle

Blog

5/17/23 How Unicode bold, italics, cursive, etc. are “supposed to” be used5/3/23 Vaporwave and Unicode Analysis4/16/21 10+ Emojis That Have Taken on a New Meaning Since COVID3/16/21 Let's celebrate World Panda Day with emojis!3/4/21 Celebrate National Dentist's Day with Emojis

How-To

Use Bold on FacebookUse Italics on FacebookUse Strikethrough on FacebookUse Bold on TwitterUse Italics on TwitterStrikethrough on TwitterStyle Text w/ YayTextUse Fonts in Instagram BiosUse Bold on Discord

FAQ

What's YayText?What's Unicode?Why do I see blank boxes / question marks?How do I use YayText Clipboard?How can I contact the YayText team?read more questions...
smileyfaces.io ㋛ ꗸ

Language

Español
français
Italiano
Português
Wikang Filipino
Tiếng Việt
    Home »
  1. Emoji
    2. »
  2. People / Limbs / Hands
    3. »
  3. Ages / Expressions
    4. »
  4. Man
YayText!

Man

Men all around the world have one thing in common; an adam’s apple (ok so maybe two things in common if you think about what hangs below the belt) The man emoji shows the face of a man with two open eyes, a nose, an open mouth and short hair. The man emoji comes in different skin tones. This emoji could be used to talk about someone’s boyfriend, husband, brother, uncle, male-coworker, or male-friend. Use this emoji when talking about men or something that has to do with men. Example: This is a 👨 only club. No women allowed.

Keywords: adult, man
Codepoints: 1F468
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
0

Related emoji

  • 👩 woman
    The future is female. The woman emoji is used when talking about women or something that has to do with women. The woman emoji can be used to talk about someone’s girlfriend, wife, daughter, sister, aunt, female-coworker, or female- friend.
  • 👵 old woman
    We’re getting serious Mrs. Butterworth vibes from this sweet old woman emoji.
  • ♂️ male sign
    Is it a man’s world? The male sign emoji shows the symbol of a man. Use this sign when talking about anything that has to do with men.
  • 🤱 breast-feeding
    Power to the nipple! A mother’s milk is the first meal for many babies. Breast milk is known to have extremely beneficial nutrients for a new born baby, but breastfeeding can also make the mom’s breast very sensitive if the milk is not pumped out or consumed by the baby immediately.
  • ♀️ female sign
    Power to the V! The female sign represents the symbol of a woman. Use this sign when talking about anything that revolves around women.
  • 🧑‍🍼 person feeding baby
    Trying to stop screaming babies? Feed them. Babies love breast milk from their mothers or milk created from a powdered formula. Babies can drink both from a bottle when they are hungry. Nannies, siblings, family members and friends can all help bottle feed a baby.
  • 👴 old man
    Classic grandpa here with his gray hair, balding head and forehead wrinkles.
  • 🦶 foot
    Stand up on your feet and walk towards me. The foot emoji represents a human foot. This emoji can be used to talk about feet, bare feet, footwear, body parts, or anything related to a foot or your toes.
  • 🤹 person juggling
    Come one, come all, come see the person juggling emoji. The person juggling emoji tosses up three or more balls at once and keeps them all in the air in an amazing feat of physics.
  • 🚶 person walking
    The person walking emoji depicts an individual on the move, but not quite on the run. They may be sauntering through the park, taking a leisurely walk to the coffee shop or are strolling into work just in the knick of time.
  • Cancer
    Are you imaginative, loyal, and maybe pessimistic? Astrology says that you may be a Cancer. This zodiac sign represents people that were born between June 21 - July 22.
  • 🧓 older person
    Shout all about your mid-life crisis to the world with the older person emoji!
  • 🤰 pregnant woman
    Baby on the way! If the baby bump is moving, the pregnant mommy is glowing. She may have swollen feet, and the biggest cravings, but she’s eating for two. Now here’s the question. Are you expecting a girl or boy?
  • 👞 man’s shoe
    Walking on sunshine? Or just walking to work? The man’s shoe emoji shows a man’s dress shoe. Use this emoji when talking about men’s footwear, men’s fashion, shopping, style, and shoes.
  • ⚖️ balance scale
    This emoji can have so many meanings. From justice, to finances, to being a symbol of the zodiac sign Libra. It is very versatile.
  • 👳 person wearing turban
    The person wearing turban emoji is exactly what it sounds like! Simply put, this emoji is an image of a person with short hair peeking out from beneath a white or brown turban.
  • 🙇 bowing person
    A symbol of respect. The person bowing emoji shows that someone is humbling themselves or honoring something.
  • 👚 woman’s clothes
    How is your wardrobe looking? Are you dressing to impress, or does your closet need a touch of fashion? The woman’s clothes emoji shows a woman’s blouse and can be used to talk about all types of women’s clothing.
  • 🧑 person
    Humans are all around us and the person emoji is an adult human in emoji form. This emoji doesn’t refer to a specific gender, just a person in general. Use this emoji when talking about people or referring to a human.
  • 🐩 poodle
    Poodles are a fancy showy breed of dog. Rhymes with noodle, but not very noodley. The Poodle emoji features a fancy-looking white poodle, standing erect and proud, with a curly, styled haircut (which was probably very expensive.)

We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.



YayText