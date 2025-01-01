Men all around the world have one thing in common; an adam’s apple (ok so maybe two things in common if you think about what hangs below the belt) The man emoji shows the face of a man with two open eyes, a nose, an open mouth and short hair. The man emoji comes in different skin tones. This emoji could be used to talk about someone’s boyfriend, husband, brother, uncle, male-coworker, or male-friend. Use this emoji when talking about men or something that has to do with men. Example: This is a 👨 only club. No women allowed.

Keywords: adult, man

Codepoints: 1F468

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )