If a newborn baby is hungry they might be craving some of mom’s milk. Breastfeeding allows the mother to feed her baby naturally. The breastfeeding emoji shows a woman looking down and smiling at a baby wrapped in a blanket, signifying the act of breastfeeding. Use this emoji when talking about breastfeeding, new born babies, children, motherhood, or parenthood. Example: I need to buy a new breast pump to drain all this milk.🤱.
