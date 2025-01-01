Mmm. This pasta is just like grandma makes it! The pinched fingers emoji has many meanings and is used when talking about Italian cooking and culture among other topics. The pinched fingers emoji shows a hand with its thumb touching the other fingers. This hand gesture has different meanings in different cultures. In Nigeria, it’s used during arguments, in India, it can be used to ask if someone is hungry, and in Israel, people use this hand gesture to say “be patient”. It’s widely known as a hand gesture that Italians use when talking or cooking. Example: Louis, this dinner was absolutely delicious 🤌

Keywords: fingers, hand gesture, interrogation, pinched, sarcastic

Codepoints: 1F90C

Introduced: March, 2020 in Unicode version 13.0.0 (Emoji version 13.0 )