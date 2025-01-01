Pamper me with a manicure please! The nail polish emoji shows a hand with the nails being polished. The emoji comes in a variety of skin tones and different genders. Nail polish is applied to finger nails to help protect the nail or decorate the nail. It’s often associated with feeling pretty, self-care, and beauty. Use this emoji when talking about a manicure, feeling cute, getting pampered, or doing some self-care. Example: “I’m so excited for self-care saturday. I’m getting 💅done”

Copy

Keywords: care, cosmetics, manicure, nail, polish

Codepoints: 1F485

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )