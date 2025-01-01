Home

Fists facing left and right

Don’t head to a fist fight without any backup. The left-facing and right-facing fist emojis can be used to talk about an aggressive street fight, or as a greeting to say hello. The left-facing and right-facing fist emojis show fists pointed either to the left or right direction. This emoji comes in different skin tones. Use both together if you want to show a symbol of a “fist bump” which is used to show solidarity or to say hello. Example: I agree with Tom 100% on that. 🤜 🤛

Emojis 🤛 left-facing fist 🤜 right-facing fist

🤛 left-facing fist top

Keywords: fist, left-facing fist, leftwards
Codepoints: 1F91B
🤜 right-facing fist top

Keywords: fist, right-facing fist, rightwards
Codepoints: 1F91C

Related emoji

  • raised fist
    This emoji is commonly used to show that you stand in solidarity with an idea. It’s often used among those protesting injustices and supporting a movement.
  • 👊 oncoming fist
    Knock out or fist bump? The oncoming fist emoji might make you want to duck to avoid getting punched in the face. It could also mean someone is giving you a fist bump as a sign of solidarity or approval.
  • 👋 waving hand
    The waving hand emoji may be waving hello or goodbye, but is a great accompaniment to both in a text message!
  • 🤝 handshake
    The handshake emoji depicts two hands coming together in agreement over something. Maybe they closed a business deal, or maybe they reached consensus about what movie to watch tonight.
  • 👏 clapping hands
    The Clapping Hands emoji shows a pair of hands coming together in applause, with little “clapping” lines or triangles coming from the hands, to indicate sound.
  • 🤏 pinching hand
    This emoji hand is pinching its thumb and index finger together as if to indicate just a little of something. “Just a little” is the phrase that comes to mind here, whether you are just a little mad or want just a little more.
  • 👎 thumbs down
    The Thumbs Down emoji features clenched knuckles with a thumb pointing downward, showing obvious disdain or displeasure.
  • 👈 backhand index pointing left
    Want to point something out to the left? Well, then this is the emoji for you. Used to draw attention or for emphasis, this hand does all the talking.
  • 🤚 raised back of hand
    Not to be confused with the front of the hand, this is the back of the hand. It can be used to show you are raising your hand agreeing with something.
  • 🦾 mechanical arm
    The mechanical arm emoji depicts a robot or computerized arm flexing with a fist. It can be used in any context having to do with biotechnology, cyborgs, or advanced prosthetics.
  • 👀 eyes
    The eyes emoji depicts two wide open eyeballs looking to their left. They could mean, “Okay, I’m listening,” or “Hey buddy, I’m watching you.”
  • 👇 backhand index pointing down
    An important message is coming in! This emoji can be used to point down to a message coming in a text, or to an image that has been sent.
  • 🙏 folded hands
    These folded hands are also known as the prayer hands emoji. Usually accompanied by a prayer to God or a wish to the universe, these hands show hopefulness in the face of adversity.
  • 👉 backhand index pointing right
    Got something to look at? The backhand index pointing right is here for you! This finger is shown pointing to the right and is used to show important messages or to look at an image.
  • 🙌 raising hands
    The Raising Hands emoji features two hands lifted toward the sky, with the palms facing outwards and the thumbs almost touching.
  • 🦸 superhero
    It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s the superhero emoji. Complete with a mask and cape, the superhero emoji is here to save the day!
  • 🦿 mechanical leg
    The mechanical leg emoji shows a robotic leg with a semi-bent knee. It can be used in the context of robotics, biotechnology, or any time you talk about prosthetic limbs.
  • 🦹 supervillain
    A devious emoji, the supervillain was sent to cause chaos, destruction and take part in all things evil.
  • 🇨🇫 flag: Central African Republic
    The Central African Republic flag emoji depicts four horizontal stripes of (blue, white, green, and yellow) intersected by a vertical red stripe, and a yellow start in the upper right hand corner.
  • 🖐️ hand with fingers splayed
    The Hand with Fingers Splayed emoji features just that; an open hand, palm facing outward, as if showing the number five.

