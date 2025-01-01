Don’t head to a fist fight without any backup. The left-facing and right-facing fist emojis can be used to talk about an aggressive street fight, or as a greeting to say hello. The left-facing and right-facing fist emojis show fists pointed either to the left or right direction. This emoji comes in different skin tones. Use both together if you want to show a symbol of a “fist bump” which is used to show solidarity or to say hello. Example: I agree with Tom 100% on that. 🤜 🤛