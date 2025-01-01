Duck before you get punched in the face. The oncoming fist emoji could give off a painful message. The oncoming fist emoji shows a closed fist with its knuckles facing you. This emoji comes in a variety of skin tones. The oncoming fist emoji gives off an aggressive feeling and could be associated with fighting, pain, punches and boxing. It could also be used as a fist bump greeting or to give approval for someone or something. Example: Nice work Dan, 👊 this is a great product.
