Home

Emoji

Faces / SmiliesHearts / EmotionPeople / Limbs / HandsAnimalsFlowers / TreesFood / DrinksTransportationTime / WeatherCelebrations / HolidaysSports / Games / ActivitiesClothing / AccessoriesAudio / VideoScience / TechnologyReading / WritingBusiness / MoneyToolsHousehold ObjectsMaps / TravelSymbols / Signs

Styles

Bold / ItalicCursive ScriptStrikethroughSlashthroughMonospaceUnderlineFraktur / Gothic / Old EnglishDouble-struck (Outline)Upside-downBubble TextSquare TextSmall CapsTiny Text (Superscript / Subscript)Sans SerifFullwidth / VaporwaveRansom Note TextSquiggles and HooksEast Asian LetterlikeCherokee LetterlikeCanadian AboriginalVai LetterlikeAncient CuneiformBamumLightningFacesMini-me / Stacked TextDiamondsClassifiedDo Not EnterClapbackHeartsAir QuotesLine Break ToolUnstyle

Blog

5/17/23 How Unicode bold, italics, cursive, etc. are “supposed to” be used5/3/23 Vaporwave and Unicode Analysis4/16/21 10+ Emojis That Have Taken on a New Meaning Since COVID3/16/21 Let's celebrate World Panda Day with emojis!3/4/21 Celebrate National Dentist's Day with Emojis

How-To

Use Bold on FacebookUse Italics on FacebookUse Strikethrough on FacebookUse Bold on TwitterUse Italics on TwitterStrikethrough on TwitterStyle Text w/ YayTextUse Fonts in Instagram BiosUse Bold on Discord

FAQ

What's YayText?What's Unicode?Why do I see blank boxes / question marks?How do I use YayText Clipboard?How can I contact the YayText team?read more questions...
smileyfaces.io ㋛ ꗸ

Language

Español
français
Italiano
Português
Wikang Filipino
Tiếng Việt
    Home »
  1. Emoji
    2. »
  2. People / Limbs / Hands
    3. »
  3. Limbs
    4. »
  4. Peace sign hand
YayText!

Peace sign hand

aka. the victory hand

This victory hand emoji holds up its index and middle fingers to show a peace sign. You don’t have to be a hippie to use one of these victory hands. They could be used as a simple “peace” signoff to a friend, or a way to convey that something is “just groovy” with you. Bonus: add one on each side of the smiling face with sunglasses for a “mission accomplished” vibe.

Codepoints: 270C FE0F
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
0

Related emoji

  • 👎 thumbs down
    The Thumbs Down emoji features clenched knuckles with a thumb pointing downward, showing obvious disdain or displeasure.
  • 🤝 handshake
    The handshake emoji depicts two hands coming together in agreement over something. Maybe they closed a business deal, or maybe they reached consensus about what movie to watch tonight.
  • 🤘 sign of the horns
    The sign of the horns emoji shows a hand with the pinky and index fingers extended with every other finger folded in. It may be used to say “hook em’ horns” or, more commonly, “rock on!”
  • 🖕 middle finger
    The Middle Finger emoji features a hand drawn from the outside view, with four fingers clenched toward the palm and the middle finger facing the direction of the viewer.
  • 🙏 folded hands
    These folded hands are also known as the prayer hands emoji. Usually accompanied by a prayer to God or a wish to the universe, these hands show hopefulness in the face of adversity.
  • 👏 clapping hands
    The Clapping Hands emoji shows a pair of hands coming together in applause, with little “clapping” lines or triangles coming from the hands, to indicate sound.
  • 👋 waving hand
    The waving hand emoji may be waving hello or goodbye, but is a great accompaniment to both in a text message!
  • 🖖 vulcan salute
    Greetings from an alien planet far far away! Live long and prosper! The vulcan salute emoji stems from the TV series Star Trek.
  • 🤟 love-you gesture
    The love-you gesture emoji shows the American Sign Language hand symbol for “I love you,” and is a quick shorthand to use for any loved one in your life.
  • 🙇 bowing person
    A symbol of respect. The person bowing emoji shows that someone is humbling themselves or honoring something.
  • 🙌 raising hands
    The Raising Hands emoji features two hands lifted toward the sky, with the palms facing outwards and the thumbs almost touching.
  • 👍 thumbs up
    Available in an inclusive skin color palette, the thumbs up emoji is the universal symbol for agreement or praise.
  • 🧏 deaf person
    This is the deaf person emoji. It shows the profile of a human motioning with their right hand towards their ear and face.
  • 👆 backhand index pointing up
    The Backhand Index Pointing Up emoji features a hand, knuckle side out, with the index finger pointing up and the thump pointing outward.
  • 🖐️ hand with fingers splayed
    The Hand with Fingers Splayed emoji features just that; an open hand, palm facing outward, as if showing the number five.
  • 🤚 raised back of hand
    Not to be confused with the front of the hand, this is the back of the hand. It can be used to show you are raising your hand agreeing with something.
  • 👇 backhand index pointing down
    An important message is coming in! This emoji can be used to point down to a message coming in a text, or to an image that has been sent.
  • 🙂 slightly smiling face
    Hello! How are you? The slightly smiling face is a great choice when you want to send a friendly tone through a message. It’s a polite gesture. The neighborly smile. The water cooler smile.
  • 👀 eyes
    The eyes emoji depicts two wide open eyeballs looking to their left. They could mean, “Okay, I’m listening,” or “Hey buddy, I’m watching you.”
  • 🤏 pinching hand
    This emoji hand is pinching its thumb and index finger together as if to indicate just a little of something. “Just a little” is the phrase that comes to mind here, whether you are just a little mad or want just a little more.

We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.



YayText