This victory hand emoji holds up its index and middle fingers to show a peace sign. You don’t have to be a hippie to use one of these victory hands. They could be used as a simple “peace” signoff to a friend, or a way to convey that something is “just groovy” with you. Bonus: add one on each side of the smiling face with sunglasses for a “mission accomplished” vibe.

Codepoints: 270C FE0F

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )