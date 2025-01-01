This victory hand emoji holds up its index and middle fingers to show a peace sign. You don’t have to be a hippie to use one of these victory hands. They could be used as a simple “peace” signoff to a friend, or a way to convey that something is “just groovy” with you. Bonus: add one on each side of the smiling face with sunglasses for a “mission accomplished” vibe.
