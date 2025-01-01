This emoji is the epitome of “screw you.” The middle finger is the universal symbol for anger, discontent, irritation or a sign of resentment toward another person. This gesture is usually reserved for nasty fights or road rage (not that we condone that.) This emoji can be sent to someone you are arguing with, such as an ex or a co-worker. Although satisfying, this sign can get you into some sticky situations, so be careful who you direct it at!

Keywords: finger, hand, middle finger

Codepoints: 1F595

Introduced: June, 2015 in Unicode version 8.0.0 (Emoji version 1.0 )