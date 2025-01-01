Home

Middle finger

This emoji is the epitome of “screw you.” The middle finger is the universal symbol for anger, discontent, irritation or a sign of resentment toward another person. This gesture is usually reserved for nasty fights or road rage (not that we condone that.) This emoji can be sent to someone you are arguing with, such as an ex or a co-worker. Although satisfying, this sign can get you into some sticky situations, so be careful who you direct it at!

Keywords: finger, hand, middle finger
Codepoints: 1F595
Introduced: June, 2015 in Unicode version 8.0.0 (Emoji version 1.0)
Related emoji

  • 👎 thumbs down
    The Thumbs Down emoji features clenched knuckles with a thumb pointing downward, showing obvious disdain or displeasure.
  • 🙇 bowing person
    A symbol of respect. The person bowing emoji shows that someone is humbling themselves or honoring something.
  • ✌️ peace sign hand
    The victory hand emoji stretches its index and middle fingers while folding the rest, flashing the peace sign. It’s a great way to say “peace, dude,” “deuces,” or “two with mustard, please.”
  • ☝️ index pointing up
    This hand is pointing its index finger up as if to point at something important. Emphasize a point, reiterate something, or otherwise point something out above using this emoji.
  • 🤚 raised back of hand
    Not to be confused with the front of the hand, this is the back of the hand. It can be used to show you are raising your hand agreeing with something.
  • 🤘 sign of the horns
    The sign of the horns emoji shows a hand with the pinky and index fingers extended with every other finger folded in. It may be used to say “hook em’ horns” or, more commonly, “rock on!”
  • 🤟 love-you gesture
    The love-you gesture emoji shows the American Sign Language hand symbol for “I love you,” and is a quick shorthand to use for any loved one in your life.
  • 👇 backhand index pointing down
    An important message is coming in! This emoji can be used to point down to a message coming in a text, or to an image that has been sent.
  • 👆 backhand index pointing up
    The Backhand Index Pointing Up emoji features a hand, knuckle side out, with the index finger pointing up and the thump pointing outward.
  • 👍 thumbs up
    Available in an inclusive skin color palette, the thumbs up emoji is the universal symbol for agreement or praise.
  • 🧏 deaf person
    This is the deaf person emoji. It shows the profile of a human motioning with their right hand towards their ear and face.
  • 🙏 folded hands
    These folded hands are also known as the prayer hands emoji. Usually accompanied by a prayer to God or a wish to the universe, these hands show hopefulness in the face of adversity.
  • 🤝 handshake
    The handshake emoji depicts two hands coming together in agreement over something. Maybe they closed a business deal, or maybe they reached consensus about what movie to watch tonight.
  • cross mark
    The Cross Mark emoji features two large, red lines crossing one another at a diagonal, meeting in the middle to make an “X.”
  • 🖐️ hand with fingers splayed
    The Hand with Fingers Splayed emoji features just that; an open hand, palm facing outward, as if showing the number five.
  • raised fist
    This emoji is commonly used to show that you stand in solidarity with an idea. It’s often used among those protesting injustices and supporting a movement.
  • 🤲 palms up together
    The palms up together emoji has many meanings. The hand gesture may remind you of the gesture a beggar uses when asking for money on the street. This gesture is also how to say the word “book” in American sign language. This emoji can also be used to represent something religious like a prayer.
  • 🙋 person raising hand
    Hey look over here! Pick me! The person raising hand emoji is commonly used when someone is seeking attention, agreeing with something or asking for permission to do something.
  • 👋 waving hand
    The waving hand emoji may be waving hello or goodbye, but is a great accompaniment to both in a text message!
  • 👉 backhand index pointing right
    Got something to look at? The backhand index pointing right is here for you! This finger is shown pointing to the right and is used to show important messages or to look at an image.

