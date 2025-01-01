This emoji is the epitome of “screw you.” The middle finger is the universal symbol for anger, discontent, irritation or a sign of resentment toward another person. This gesture is usually reserved for nasty fights or road rage (not that we condone that.) This emoji can be sent to someone you are arguing with, such as an ex or a co-worker. Although satisfying, this sign can get you into some sticky situations, so be careful who you direct it at!
We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.