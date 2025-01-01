This emoji has a similar design across all platforms and providers, probably because it is so simple. The symbol in question is red and bold, showing its importance and usually meaning “wrong” (like on a test) or “do not cross” (like near road closures or construction areas.) Regardless, the cross mark is a sure fire way to get the message “NO!” across to the other person.
