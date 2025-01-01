Home

Cross mark

This emoji has a similar design across all platforms and providers, probably because it is so simple. The symbol in question is red and bold, showing its importance and usually meaning “wrong” (like on a test) or “do not cross” (like near road closures or construction areas.) Regardless, the cross mark is a sure fire way to get the message “NO!” across to the other person.

Keywords: ×, cancel, cross, mark, multiplication, multiply, x
Codepoints: 274C
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
Related emoji

  • 🖕 middle finger
    The Middle Finger emoji features a hand drawn from the outside view, with four fingers clenched toward the palm and the middle finger facing the direction of the viewer.
  • ⚠️ warning
    The Warning emoji features a big, yellow triangle with an equally large, black exclamation point drawn in the middle of the sign.
  • plus
    The Plus emoji features a simple “plus sign” symbol in a dark, neutral color.
  • 👆 backhand index pointing up
    The Backhand Index Pointing Up emoji features a hand, knuckle side out, with the index finger pointing up and the thump pointing outward.
  • curly loop
    Need a loop, curl, or spiral in your message? The curly loop emoji could be a good choice for you. This emoji could have many meanings. Use this when you want to describe the curl shape or refer to something that has this shape like curly hair or a knot.
  • 👍 thumbs up
    Available in an inclusive skin color palette, the thumbs up emoji is the universal symbol for agreement or praise.
  • white question mark
    The white question mark emoji is a bold white question punctuation and can be used in situations of confusion or interrogation.
  • 🅿️ P button
    The P Button emoji doesn’t stand for potty—it’s for parking! Whether you call it a car park or a parking spot, the P button will direct you to an empty space.
  • ✌️ peace sign hand
    The victory hand emoji stretches its index and middle fingers while folding the rest, flashing the peace sign. It’s a great way to say “peace, dude,” “deuces,” or “two with mustard, please.”
  • cross mark button
    The cross mark button is a square that is green in many cases and red in some with a white “X” in the center. It can be used as, “X marks the spot.”
  • ♾️ infinity
    The infinity emoji is a mathematical symbol for infinite possibilities. It is an endless loop resembling an 8 sideways. Use it when referring to something that will go on forever.
  • 👎 thumbs down
    The Thumbs Down emoji features clenched knuckles with a thumb pointing downward, showing obvious disdain or displeasure.
  • double curly loop
    You’ve got mail! Voicemail that is. The double curly loop emoji is used to symbolize an icon for voicemail on most devices. The emoji’s image is the symbol for a reel-to-reel tape recorder, which is what the first voicemails were recorded on.
  • hollow red circle
    The Hollow Red Circle emoji features exactly that: a bold, bright, red circle with a hollowed-out middle, forming an “O” shape.
  • 👇 backhand index pointing down
    An important message is coming in! This emoji can be used to point down to a message coming in a text, or to an image that has been sent.
  • raised hand
    Remember being in school? This emoji of a raised hand brings back memories of an outstretched arm, itching to ask a question. (ooh, ooh, call on me). It can also be used to say stop or high five.
  • 👉 backhand index pointing right
    Got something to look at? The backhand index pointing right is here for you! This finger is shown pointing to the right and is used to show important messages or to look at an image.
  • 🤘 sign of the horns
    The sign of the horns emoji shows a hand with the pinky and index fingers extended with every other finger folded in. It may be used to say “hook em’ horns” or, more commonly, “rock on!”
  • 🔠 input latin uppercase
    The Input Latin Uppercase emoji features a blue boxy or curved outline with the letters “A, B, C, D” in capitals written within it.
  • 🔛 ON! arrow
    The ON! arrow emoji depicts a bold black arrow pointing both left and right and the word “ON!” below it. This emoji can be used when describing where something was, ie. (person emoji) (on! arrow emoji) (chair emoji)

