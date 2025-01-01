Home

Emoji

Faces / SmiliesHearts / EmotionPeople / Limbs / HandsAnimalsFlowers / TreesFood / DrinksTransportationTime / WeatherCelebrations / HolidaysSports / Games / ActivitiesClothing / AccessoriesAudio / VideoScience / TechnologyReading / WritingBusiness / MoneyToolsHousehold ObjectsMaps / TravelSymbols / Signs

Styles

Bold / ItalicCursive ScriptStrikethroughSlashthroughMonospaceUnderlineFraktur / Gothic / Old EnglishDouble-struck (Outline)Upside-downBubble TextSquare TextSmall CapsTiny Text (Superscript / Subscript)Sans SerifFullwidth / VaporwaveRansom Note TextSquiggles and HooksEast Asian LetterlikeCherokee LetterlikeCanadian AboriginalVai LetterlikeAncient CuneiformBamumLightningFacesMini-me / Stacked TextDiamondsClassifiedDo Not EnterClapbackHeartsAir QuotesLine Break ToolUnstyle

Blog

5/17/23 How Unicode bold, italics, cursive, etc. are “supposed to” be used5/3/23 Vaporwave and Unicode Analysis4/16/21 10+ Emojis That Have Taken on a New Meaning Since COVID3/16/21 Let's celebrate World Panda Day with emojis!3/4/21 Celebrate National Dentist's Day with Emojis

How-To

Use Bold on FacebookUse Italics on FacebookUse Strikethrough on FacebookUse Bold on TwitterUse Italics on TwitterStrikethrough on TwitterStyle Text w/ YayTextUse Fonts in Instagram BiosUse Bold on Discord

FAQ

What's YayText?What's Unicode?Why do I see blank boxes / question marks?How do I use YayText Clipboard?How can I contact the YayText team?read more questions...
smileyfaces.io ㋛ ꗸ

Language

Español
français
Italiano
Português
Wikang Filipino
Tiếng Việt
    Home »
  1. Emoji
    2. »
  2. Symbols / Signs
    3. »
  3. P button
YayText!

P button

Most often depicted as a white P inside a blue box, the P button emoji is meant to signify a parking space. When sent with a question mark it might mean “where should I park?” Although the P button is associated with parking a car, some people might simply use it to emphasize the letter P.

Codepoints: 1F17F FE0F
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
0

Related emoji

  • 🆙 UP! button
    When you need a button to get you out of bed, the UP! button will do the job. Get up! Or are you going up the elevator?
  • 🚗 automobile
    Beep beep, little red (or grey) car coming through. This emoji depicts a standard sedan style car. It can be used to say you’re going for a drive or to tell your friends that just got a car.
  • cross mark
    The Cross Mark emoji features two large, red lines crossing one another at a diagonal, meeting in the middle to make an “X.”
  • 🔘 radio button
    Commander, do you copy? My radio signal isn’t clear. The radio button emoji stems from an old school style radio button. This emoji can be used when talking about radio conversations, but is often used as a button symbol or bullet point.
  • 🔽 downwards button
    If you need a way to say negatory, nope, or not doing it—the downwards button emoji has your back. It can also be used for direction if you like to use your emojis literally.
  • 🔺 red triangle pointed up
    Attention please, look up at the picture above this message. The red triangle pointed up emoji is a symbol that is often used as an arrow. Due to its red color, this emoji can be used as an alert, or warning about something.
  • 🈳 Japanese “vacancy” button
    This emoji features the Japanese symbol for empty or available. The Japanese “vacancy” button signifies an empty parking space or hotel room.
  • cross mark button
    The cross mark button is a square that is green in many cases and red in some with a white “X” in the center. It can be used as, “X marks the spot.”
  • 🆘 SOS button
    You don’t have to be stranded on a deserted island to use this red SOS button emoji, you just need to have a situation where you need a little help from your friends or family.
  • 🛑 stop sign
    Stop right there! Halt. Freeze. You are denied permission to proceed any further. Use this emoji to stop someone dead in their tracks, or to remind them to look around before moving forward.
  • 🔅 dim button
    Is your screen too bright? That’s where the Dim Button emoji comes in handy. The dim button is the opposite of the brighten button. Use this emoji when the light is too bright and it needs to be lowered.
  • 🚅 bullet train
    As fast as a bullet, the bullet train is meant to travel long distances in a very short amount of time. At 177 miles per hour, bullet trains leave slow traditional locomotives in the dust. This is an advanced transportation option that is high-tech and still new to many cities.
  • ⏺️ record button
    The record button emoji is a white circle symbol on top of a square button. It means that you’re about to start recording, so whomever you’re chatting with should watch their mouth!
  • ⏭️ next track button
    The next track button is a white skip symbol consisting of two triangular arrows pointed left as well as a vertical white line. Use this in context of music, playlists, and DJ’s who need to learn to skip tracks.
  • 🚘 oncoming automobile
    The Oncoming Automobile emoji features a car’s front view, headlights shining, coming straight at the viewer.
  • 🚔 oncoming police car
    If you hear a siren and see red and blue flashing lights in your rearview mirror, pull over for the police. If you see an oncoming police car emoji in your messages, someone is about to police your conversation.
  • fast down button
    Want to slow it down a track or speed of a video? Hit the fast down button. The Fast down button allows you to slow down the audio speed at 2 or 3 times speed than normal. Use this emoji when you want to slow something down for a creepy effect.
  • 🛤️ railway track
    Is there a train coming? Get off the tracks! The railway track emoji show the train tracks for a locomotive. People all over the world use traditional trains for transportation. It’s ok to cross the tracks when a train is not coming... just don’t get stuck in between the tracks!
  • 🆓 FREE button
    The FREE Button emoji features a boxy, blue shape with the word “FREE” inscribed within the shape.
  • 🚍 oncoming bus
    Watch out for the bus! Get out of the bus lane. The oncoming bus emoji represents a city bus or school bus that is driving on the road. You may see an oncoming bus at a street intersection or a bus stop. Get out of the road! Don’t get hit.

We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.



YayText