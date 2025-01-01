This emoji button has a forceful message. Is it inspirational or aggressive? You decide. The UP! button emoji was originally meant to denote a level-up in a video game. While it may not get that message across entirely, it can still be used that way. Although, it might just mean “get up,” or “I’m upstairs.”
We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.