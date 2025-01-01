Home

YayText!

UP! button

This emoji button has a forceful message. Is it inspirational or aggressive? You decide. The UP! button emoji was originally meant to denote a level-up in a video game. While it may not get that message across entirely, it can still be used that way. Although, it might just mean “get up,” or “I’m upstairs.”

Keywords: mark, up, up! button
Codepoints: 1F199
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
Related emoji

  • 🔘 radio button
    Commander, do you copy? My radio signal isn’t clear. The radio button emoji stems from an old school style radio button. This emoji can be used when talking about radio conversations, but is often used as a button symbol or bullet point.
  • 🅿️ P button
    The P Button emoji doesn’t stand for potty—it’s for parking! Whether you call it a car park or a parking spot, the P button will direct you to an empty space.
  • ⏺️ record button
    The record button emoji is a white circle symbol on top of a square button. It means that you’re about to start recording, so whomever you’re chatting with should watch their mouth!
  • ◀️ reverse button
    Back it up and reverse it. I need to listen to that again. The reverse button emoji represents an audio or video tool used to reverse the audio track or video playback. Use this emoji when talking about audio and video editing, or reversing something in your life.
  • ⏸️ pause button
    The pause button emoji shows a white pause symbol overlaid on a box, which varies in color depending on the platform you’re on. Use this emoji when you need a quick time out or “pause!”
  • 🔼 upwards button
    The upwards button shows a triangle pointed up against a grey square background. This emoji resembles buttons on television and other electronics remotes.
  • ▫️ white small square
    A bullet point or an insult? The choice is yours! The white small square emoji can be used in place of a bullet point to create a list. It can also be used as a clever insult to call someone a “square”...a small one at that.
  • ⏏️ eject button
    The eject button emoji shows a white rectangle with a white solid triangle on top of it, indicating the ejection process common with electronics. You may see it when removing a disc, USB, or an old school VHS.
  • 🔺 red triangle pointed up
    Attention please, look up at the picture above this message. The red triangle pointed up emoji is a symbol that is often used as an arrow. Due to its red color, this emoji can be used as an alert, or warning about something.
  • ⏯️ play or pause button
    Do you recognize this iconic symbol? It’s the play or pause button found on most media players!
  • 🔽 downwards button
    If you need a way to say negatory, nope, or not doing it—the downwards button emoji has your back. It can also be used for direction if you like to use your emojis literally.
  • 🆑 CL button
    The CL button shows a bolded “C” and “L” on a red square button. This refers to “clear” which is a button you can find on calculators or old cell phones.
  • fast-forward button
    The Fast-Forward Button emoji features two overlapping triangular arrows which point to the right. They are situated within a square or can be seen simply on their own.
  • 🔅 dim button
    Is your screen too bright? That’s where the Dim Button emoji comes in handy. The dim button is the opposite of the brighten button. Use this emoji when the light is too bright and it needs to be lowered.
  • ⏭️ next track button
    The next track button is a white skip symbol consisting of two triangular arrows pointed left as well as a vertical white line. Use this in context of music, playlists, and DJ’s who need to learn to skip tracks.
  • ▶️ play button
    Pop the corn. Dim the lights. Hit the play button. It’s movie night! Whether you like to stream or still use your VCR, you’ll need this play button.
  • 🆓 FREE button
    The FREE Button emoji features a boxy, blue shape with the word “FREE” inscribed within the shape.
  • 🔢 input numbers
    The input numbers emoji shows the numbers 1, 2, 3, and (sometimes) 4 in white against a grey or blue box background. This emoji can be used when talking about mental math or calculators.
  • 🔴 red circle
    The Red Circle emoji features just what you would expect: a simple, colored in, red circle.
  • fast up button
    Looking to speed up your music? The fast up button emoji represents the button you would press to speed up the audio of a song or video. Be careful If you speed it up too fast, the singer might sound like a chipmunk.

