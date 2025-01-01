This emoji is a great option when wanting to indicate the stuff you’re getting rid of or no longer want is free for the taking. Many opt to donate their unused belongings, while others sell them or simply throw them away (which is so wasteful!) The FREE button emoji is the go-to choice when decluttering or otherwise cleaning your home and is a way to advertise that your trash may very well be someone else’s treasure!

Keywords: free, free button

Codepoints: 1F193

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )