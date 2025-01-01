Nothing in life is free, so if there is a charge, you can use the Japanese “not free of charge” button. This emoji represents the Japanese symbol that means to own or possess. The Japanese “not free of charge” button shows a square with the Japanese symbol that means to own or possess in the middle. The style and color of the emoji vary by emoji keyboard. Use this emoji when you want to express that something is not free. “Not free of charge” doesn’t always have to be about money, this can be used to say that associating with something or someone could cost you emotionally. Example: “Jen, I know you like James but be careful 🈶

Keywords: “not free of charge”, ideograph, japanese, japanese “not free of charge” button, 有

Codepoints: 1F236

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )