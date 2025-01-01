Most often shown in a blood-red box, this letter B represents the B button (blood type) emoji. This emoji might be used for puns by medical staff like nurses, doctors, or physician’s assistants: Don’t B negative, B positive! The chances are, you’re not B negative since only 2% of people have a B negative blood type.
