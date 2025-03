This drop of blood emoji depicts just one drop of red blood, and can be used when discussing medicine, injuries, or to warn someone of something gory or graphic ahead. This emoji is typically only used literally to mean blood.

Keywords: bleed, blood donation, drop of blood, injury, medicine, menstruation

Codepoints: 1FA78

Introduced: March, 2019 in Unicode version 12.0.0 (Emoji version 12.0 )