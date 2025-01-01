The headstone emoji depicts the type of grave marker can be found in a cemetery. On some platforms, it shows RIP written across the top. The headstone emoji can be used as a Halloween decoration along with the pumpkin and ghost emojis. It can also be used solo, or with the coffin emoji for a sad context.
We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.