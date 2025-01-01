Home

Headstone

The headstone emoji depicts the type of grave marker can be found in a cemetery. On some platforms, it shows RIP written across the top. The headstone emoji can be used as a Halloween decoration along with the pumpkin and ghost emojis. It can also be used solo, or with the coffin emoji for a sad context.

Keywords: cemetery, grave, graveyard, headstone, tombstone
Codepoints: 1FAA6
Introduced: March, 2020 in Unicode version 13.0.0 (Emoji version 13.0)
Related emoji

  • ⚰️ coffin
    The coffin emoji is as spooky as it is gets when it comes to emojis. Use this carcass carrier in the context of Halloween or vampires.
  • 🕸️ spider web
    The spider web emoji is most commonly used around Halloween. It can be used to depict something creepy or scary is happening.
  • 👻 ghost
    Do you believe in ghosts? Maybe this is just a regular smiley face emoji under a white sheet? Maybe its a g...g...g...ghost! These ghoulish spirits just may be lurking in a haunted place. Casper may be friendly but some ghosts are silly, like this emoji. Boo! Did he make you jump? He might come out at Halloween or be hanging out in a graveyard. Beware!
  • 🧛 vampire
    Careful, this emoji vants to dreenk your blood! A favorite of Halloween enthusiasts and Twilight lovers alike, the vampire emoji is the perfect way to convey your spookiest moods.
  • 🕯️ candle
    Before there was the lightbulb, there was the candle to light up the room. The candle emoji shows a burning candle with a drip tray. Use this emoji when talking about relaxation, good scents, or a candlelit vigil. You can also use this emoji to talk about special events like birthdays and Halloween.
  • 💉 syringe
    The syringe emoji is a medical needle used to administer medicine or draw blood. This particular emoji could be used for routine appointment discussions or when talking about sinister doctors.
  • 🎃 jack-o-lantern
    Trick of treat! The Jack-O-Lantern is a popular symbol of Halloween. The pumpkin can be carved into something funny or scary and used to decorate a home during this popular, candy filled holiday.
  • 🩸 drop of blood
    The red drop of blood emoji shows a single drop of blood and can be used by medical professionals or hungry vampires.
  • ⚱️ funeral urn
    This earthenware or metal container is a ceremonial funeral urn, used to store the cremation ashes of a deceased loved one.
  • 🕷️ spider
    These creepy critters with eight legs, make webs to catch their dinner. The spider emoji is often used when talking about spiders, Halloween, or the Marvel comic book character Spiderman. Are you afraid of spiders?
  • 📚 books
    The books emoji features a stack of hardcover, multi-colored books, stacked haphazardly on top of each other.
  • 💊 pill
    Pills can be life saving or addictive. The pill emoji can represent medicine and health, but it can also represent a drug addiction. A doctor can prescribe a pill to treat a certain condition or illness.
  • 🦇 bat
    Bats are flying nocturnal mammals. They use echolocation to navigate dark caves. Some say that vampires can turn into bats. The bat emoji may be appropriate when creating a spooky Halloween motif in your messages, or when you’re trying to summon Batman.
  • 🅰️ A button (blood type)
    This white A inside a red box is the A button (blood type) emoji. It’s most appropriate for doctors, nurses, or medical students.
  • 💀 skull
    The skull emoji shows the bones of a head only, with no cross bones behind it. Use this emoji whenever you’re talking about death, something spooky, or something that was so funny or crazy you were colloquially “dead.”
  • 🖤 black heart
    Your heart is black, you have no soul. A black heart is one commonly used when talking about a love for something dark, evil, and bad. It can also just be used to show your love for the color black. The color of opal. Alternatively, a goth heart.
  • 🅾️ O button (blood type)
    The O button (blood type) emoji is a red square with a bold white “O” in the center. This emoji refers to type O blood.
  • 🇪🇪 flag: Estonia
    The flag of Estonia emoji is made up of three horizontal stripes of equal widths. From top to bottom, they are blue, black, and white.
  • 🥼 lab coat
    The lab coat emoji is simply that; a long, white lab coat with buttons and pockets, usually meant for scientists.
  • 🎈 balloon
    Where’s the birthday party? I see balloons, there must be a celebration! Hold onto the balloons or they’ll fly away. They’re filled with helium. Balloons are used as decoration for parties and make children happy.

