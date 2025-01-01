Home

Candle

Light up the candle so we can see the path! The candle emoji shows a white burning candle melted slightly, with a grey drip tray. The style of the emoji varies by emoji keyboard. You can add this emoji into your text about taking a candlelit bubble bath, or use it to give off a spooky vibe for a Halloween themed message. This emoji is also associated with good scents and relaxation. However you choose to use it, this emoji is sure to brighten up your content. Example: “The kids are gone for the night. It’s 🕯️ time”

Codepoints: 1F56F FE0F
Introduced: June, 2014 in Unicode version 7.0.0 (Emoji version 0.7)
Related emoji

  • ⚰️ coffin
    The coffin emoji is as spooky as it is gets when it comes to emojis. Use this carcass carrier in the context of Halloween or vampires.
  • 🪦 headstone
    The headstone emoji depicts a gray headstone. Some platforms show RIP on the tombstone, or no words. This emoji can be used as a Halloween emoji, or more sadly, with the coffin.
  • 🧛 vampire
    Careful, this emoji vants to dreenk your blood! A favorite of Halloween enthusiasts and Twilight lovers alike, the vampire emoji is the perfect way to convey your spookiest moods.
  • 🕸️ spider web
    The spider web emoji is most commonly used around Halloween. It can be used to depict something creepy or scary is happening.
  • 🟠 orange circle
    The orange circle emoji is just that: an orange circle.
  • 🎃 jack-o-lantern
    Trick of treat! The Jack-O-Lantern is a popular symbol of Halloween. The pumpkin can be carved into something funny or scary and used to decorate a home during this popular, candy filled holiday.
  • 💡 light bulb
    I have an idea! The lightbulb just went off in my head. A lightbulb is needed to light up a lamp, but it’s also the sign of an idea or intelligence.
  • 🏮 red paper lantern
    Traditionally used in Japan and in Asia, paper lanterns provide soft, red light on the world. This one can be used to show the color red or to represent any type of lighting. These lanterns symbolize prosperity and good fortune.
  • 🧡 orange heart
    Orange you glad this heart is orange? Use this heart to express your energetic, warm, and caring love for something or someone. Orange is also a color often used during the fall, Halloween, and can represent energy and adventure. The color of tangerines and the sun.
  • 🗨️ left speech bubble
    Do you have something to say? You may opt for the left speech bubble when having a conversation, dialogue, or debate about a topic. You may also use this when talking about or quoting a comic book character.
  • ⚱️ funeral urn
    This earthenware or metal container is a ceremonial funeral urn, used to store the cremation ashes of a deceased loved one.
  • 🕷️ spider
    These creepy critters with eight legs, make webs to catch their dinner. The spider emoji is often used when talking about spiders, Halloween, or the Marvel comic book character Spiderman. Are you afraid of spiders?
  • 🚔 oncoming police car
    If you hear a siren and see red and blue flashing lights in your rearview mirror, pull over for the police. If you see an oncoming police car emoji in your messages, someone is about to police your conversation.
  • 🛀 person taking bath
    Rub a dub dub, person taking bath emoji in the tub! This emoji depicts an individual soaking in a clawfoot bathtub bubble bath, and comes in multiple genders and skin tones.
  • high voltage
    Zap zap! The high voltage emoji shows a lightning bolt that implies the presence of electricity. Use it in the context of this utility.
  • 🌀 cyclone
    It’s spinning out of control! While there may be no hurricane winds, the cyclone emoji might blow you away. Be careful, things could get dangerous. Use this emoji when talking about tornadoes, cyclones and other windy storms. You can also use it to describe someone who is very messy.
  • 🚽 toilet
    Make sure to flush the toilet after using the bathroom or it’s going to stink. Don’t forget to put the seat down, flush the toilet paper and wash your hands too. The toilet emoji is used when talking about a traditional toilet, or going to the bathroom to urinate and poop.
  • 🧹 broom
    Is this a tool to clean the house or transportation for a witch? Whether you need to sweep the floor or fly around the world, the broom emoji is your go to.
  • 🪥 toothbrush
    Brush your teeth before you go to bed or you may get cavities! The toothbrush emoji symbolizes oral health. If you don’t keep up with brushing and flossing your teeth, you may have to go to the dentist for an unexpected visit
  • 🇫🇯 flag: Fiji
    The flag of Fiji emoji reveals a light blue background with the Union Jack flag of the United Kingdom in the top left corner and a portion of the Fijian National Coat of Arms on the right side.

