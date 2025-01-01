Light up the candle so we can see the path! The candle emoji shows a white burning candle melted slightly, with a grey drip tray. The style of the emoji varies by emoji keyboard. You can add this emoji into your text about taking a candlelit bubble bath, or use it to give off a spooky vibe for a Halloween themed message. This emoji is also associated with good scents and relaxation. However you choose to use it, this emoji is sure to brighten up your content. Example: “The kids are gone for the night. It’s 🕯️ time”
