Having a debate about the state of the world, politics, or some new scientific study? You may use the left speech bubble to share your thoughts or quote a part of a speech from an expert. The left speech bubble emoji shows an oval-like speech bubble facing the left side. This emoji is often associated with speech, dialogue, and conversation. It’s also a popular symbol used in comic books. Use this emoji when you want to have any kind of debate, discussion, or conversation with someone. Example: The Presidential address was informative, but he left out many important points during his speech 🗨.

Codepoints: 1F5E8 FE0F

Introduced: June, 2015 in Unicode version 8.0.0 (Emoji version 2.0 )