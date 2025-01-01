The collision emoji is a comic book-looking action emoji that conveys a crash or impact between two things. Send this emoji when you’re talking about a car collision, if your mind has been blown, or use it to add a little razzle-dazzle to any message you send.
We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.