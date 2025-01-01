Home

Thought balloon

Have a thought? Why keep it to yourself when you can put it in a thought balloon. The thought balloon emoji shows a cloud-like thought bubble. This emoji is similar to the speech bubble emoji but rather than having something to say aloud, this emoji gives off the feeling that you are speaking in your head. Use this emoji when you are deep in thought, indecisive, or want to ask someone what they are thinking? Because this emoji looks like a cloud, some people may mistake it for a cloud and use it in that context. Example: Jerry has no idea that he is so deep in thought 💭, that he’s staring right at Jessica.

Related emoji

  • 🗯️ right anger bubble
    You won’t like him when he’s angry! Beware. This jagged lined speech or thought bubble contains lots of shouting, yelling, anger, frustration and explosive language.
  • 🗨️ left speech bubble
    Do you have something to say? You may opt for the left speech bubble when having a conversation, dialogue, or debate about a topic. You may also use this when talking about or quoting a comic book character.
  • 💦 sweat droplets
    The sweat droplets emoji showcases three, light blue water droplets, collectively splashing toward the right side of the screen. Sweating, salivating, or dripping some other which way.
  • 👁️‍🗨️ eye in speech bubble
    Bullying is never okay. If you are a witness to bullying, then this emoji featuring an image of an eye in a comic book style speech bubble is right for you.
  • 💬 speech balloon
    Do you have something to say? Announce it with a speech balloon. This emoji was inspired by the speech balloons for comic books. Use this when you want your voice to be heard during a conversation. Alternatively, the "I'm thinking" or "I'm typing" symbol.
  • 🤔 thinking face
    This thinking face rests its hand on its chin contemplatively, as if it’s been confronted with a very hard sudoku puzzle or someone speaking absolute nonsense. A hmmm face. A face scratching its chin expressing wonder, bewilderment, or processing some deep deep thoughts.
  • 💢 anger symbol
    Have you ever been so mad and yelled so loud that a vein is popping out of your head? If so, seek anger management and keep this emoji in your favorites. The anger symbol emoji is found a lot in comic books to show a character’s anger, annoyance, and frustration, for someone or something. A symbol for when billions of exclamation points aren't enough.
  • 🤯 exploding head
    Omg this is mindblowing! The exploding head emoji is best used to describe a point in time where something is so outrageous, innovative, exciting, or frustrating that it blows your mind and makes your head explode with excitement, questions, and curiosity.
  • 😄 grinning face with smiling eyes
    Smile, like you mean it! This is the perfect emoji to express your joy, happiness, and excitement. Use this when you are smiling so hard that your eyes look like they are closed!
  • 💞 revolving hearts
    The revolving hearts emoji shows two small hearts in motion, orbiting each other. Use this emoji when you’re in a partnership that makes you feel like your hearts are intertwined. (Aww!)
  • 😪 sleepy face
    I’m so tired, that snot is coming from my nose! The sleepy face emoji signifies that someone is in such a deep sleep, nothing can wake them up. Not even that big snot bubble.
  • 💥 collision
    Boom. Pow! The collision emoji is meant to convey a physical impact, but it certainly makes an energy impact in any text. Explosion!
  • 😠 angry face
    The angry face emoji depicts a yellow frowning face with furrowed eyebrows. Use this angry face when you’re upset over something, but you’re not quite at the pouty phase of your anger.
  • 💗 growing heart
    This heart represents expanding love. A growing heart is what the world needs. Gushing over something that just makes you happy? Feeling loved and adored? This emoji can show all that and more.
  • sun behind cloud
    The Sun Behind Cloud emoji features half of a bright yellow sun behind a fluffy white cloud.
  • 💔 broken heart
    The Broken Heart emoji is just that; the broken, ripped-down-the-middle variation of the full, red heart emoji. How can you mend this broken heart? Time. Time heals all wounds.
  • 🟣 purple circle
    The Purple Circle emoji features a simple, colored in purple circle, varying in hue and depth depending on platform.
  • 😔 pensive face
    The pensive face is used to communicate gentle sadness like disappointment. This emoji is lost in deep thought, and has come to realize that it is but a speck.
  • ⤴️ right arrow curving up
    Go around it, and keep climbing up. The right arrow curving up emoji is a directional emoji pointing to the top right of your screen. Use this emoji when you want to point to something or give direction to go around something.
  • ☺️ smiling face
    The classic smiling face gives off a feeling of friendliness and joy! It’s a chipper emoji that represents pleasure, happiness, and positivity. Use this emoji to send a friendly message to someone that you want to spread a little joy to.

