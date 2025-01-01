Have a thought? Why keep it to yourself when you can put it in a thought balloon. The thought balloon emoji shows a cloud-like thought bubble. This emoji is similar to the speech bubble emoji but rather than having something to say aloud, this emoji gives off the feeling that you are speaking in your head. Use this emoji when you are deep in thought, indecisive, or want to ask someone what they are thinking? Because this emoji looks like a cloud, some people may mistake it for a cloud and use it in that context. Example: Jerry has no idea that he is so deep in thought 💭, that he’s staring right at Jessica.

Copy

Keywords: balloon, bubble, comic, thought

Codepoints: 1F4AD

Introduced: June, 2015 in Unicode version 8.0.0 (Emoji version 1.0 )