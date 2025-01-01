Home

Eye in speech bubble

This emoji features a speech bubble, but in the shape of an eye with the iris and pupil inside the bubble. It can be used in various ways, but mainly for having witnessed some form of bullying. As a part of the anti-bullying campaign through the Ad Council, this emoji represents so much more than what it seems.

Codepoints: 1F441 FE0F 200D 1F5E8 FE0F
Introduced: June, 2015 in Unicode version 8.0.0 (Emoji version 2.0)
Related emoji

  • 🗨️ left speech bubble
    Do you have something to say? You may opt for the left speech bubble when having a conversation, dialogue, or debate about a topic. You may also use this when talking about or quoting a comic book character.
  • 💬 speech balloon
    Do you have something to say? Announce it with a speech balloon. This emoji was inspired by the speech balloons for comic books. Use this when you want your voice to be heard during a conversation. Alternatively, the "I'm thinking" or "I'm typing" symbol.
  • 💭 thought balloon
    Hmmm…? Time to think about what to do. If you find yourself in a thoughtful, or mentally indecisive state, this emoji just might pop up. This may also come up if you're daydreaming, or if you're thinking things that are better left unspoken. These thought bubbles are often found in cartoons and comic books when someone is in deep thought.
  • 💥 collision
    Boom. Pow! The collision emoji is meant to convey a physical impact, but it certainly makes an energy impact in any text. Explosion!
  • 🗯️ right anger bubble
    You won’t like him when he’s angry! Beware. This jagged lined speech or thought bubble contains lots of shouting, yelling, anger, frustration and explosive language.
  • 💢 anger symbol
    Have you ever been so mad and yelled so loud that a vein is popping out of your head? If so, seek anger management and keep this emoji in your favorites. The anger symbol emoji is found a lot in comic books to show a character’s anger, annoyance, and frustration, for someone or something. A symbol for when billions of exclamation points aren't enough.
  • 💦 sweat droplets
    The sweat droplets emoji showcases three, light blue water droplets, collectively splashing toward the right side of the screen. Sweating, salivating, or dripping some other which way.
  • 📚 books
    The books emoji features a stack of hardcover, multi-colored books, stacked haphazardly on top of each other.
  • 🔸 small orange diamond
    The Small Orange Diamond emoji features exactly that: a small, orange diamond with varying degrees of detail and which vary slightly in shade.
  • 👄 mouth
    The mouth emoji features a pair of (presumably) women’s puckered lips, in a shade of either pink or red, depending on the platform.
  • 🟣 purple circle
    The Purple Circle emoji features a simple, colored in purple circle, varying in hue and depth depending on platform.
  • 👁️ eye
    The eye emoji shows just one eye looking straight ahead. This eyeball is brown in many cases but varies, just like humans, and can also be shown as a blue or a darker color.
  • 😊 smiling face with smiling eyes
    This emoji is much different than a plain smiling face, the addition of the smiling eyes and blushing cheeks gives off a flattered, smitten, or appreciative feel. In other words, "I like you because you are nice to me"
  • ❣️ heart exclamation
    The heart exclamation emoji is the cuter and more decorative version of its counterpart, adding more heartfelt emotion to your message. This is not a heart. Its a "HEART!!!!"
  • 😰 anxious face with sweat
    This emoji is stressing! With a half blue face and a drop of sweat (or is that a tear?) on the left side, this emoji is dripping with anxiety.
  • 💋 kiss mark
    The Kiss Mark emoji features a red lip imprint, as if someone firmly pressed their mouth on paper, or onto a mirror.
  • 🟪 purple square
    The color purple can represent royalty, luxury, and ambition. The purple square emoji can be used to describe these feelings. This emoji can also be used as decor in a message to give it a pop of color.
  • 🟧 orange square
    The Orange Square emoji features a generic, colored in orange square, with either sharp or rounded corners and varying in hue.
  • 💔 broken heart
    The Broken Heart emoji is just that; the broken, ripped-down-the-middle variation of the full, red heart emoji. How can you mend this broken heart? Time. Time heals all wounds.
  • 😠 angry face
    The angry face emoji depicts a yellow frowning face with furrowed eyebrows. Use this angry face when you’re upset over something, but you’re not quite at the pouty phase of your anger.

