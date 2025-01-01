This emoji features a speech bubble, but in the shape of an eye with the iris and pupil inside the bubble. It can be used in various ways, but mainly for having witnessed some form of bullying. As a part of the anti-bullying campaign through the Ad Council, this emoji represents so much more than what it seems.
