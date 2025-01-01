This emoji features a speech bubble, but in the shape of an eye with the iris and pupil inside the bubble. It can be used in various ways, but mainly for having witnessed some form of bullying. As a part of the anti-bullying campaign through the Ad Council, this emoji represents so much more than what it seems.

Codepoints: 1F441 FE0F 200D 1F5E8 FE0F

Introduced: June, 2015 in Unicode version 8.0.0 (Emoji version 2.0 )