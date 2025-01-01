This emoji is the “kiss” part of “hugs and kisses” or “xxx,” a short form of the word when texted or otherwise written. Since the mark in question was made from a pair of lips wearing red lipstick, this emoticon can be seen as flirtatious or seductive. Send it to your crush after spending the day hanging out or after the words “I love you” for extra effect.

Keywords: kiss, kiss mark, lips

Codepoints: 1F48B

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )