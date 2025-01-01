This heart is so warm and lovely that it sparkles. This emoji gives off a love that is so sweet it shines. The sparkling heart emoji shows a heart shape with two sparkles. This emoji gives off a feeling of kindness, sweetness, and a friendly love. Use this emoji when talking about something that is kind, sweet, and loving. Example: It was so sweet of you to make cupcakes for the class 💖
