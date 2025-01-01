Home

Beating heart

You make my heart beat, a lot. The beating heart emoji shows that someone or something is making your heartbeat, or that its so quiet you can hear this heart's beat. The beating heart emoji shows a heart shape with multiple “sound” lines around it. This emoji gives off a feeling of arousal, excitement, or love. Use this emoji when talking about something or someone that speeds up your heart’s bpm. Example: Anytime David comes around my heart 💓

Keywords: beating, beating heart, heartbeat, pulsating
Codepoints: 1F493
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
Related emoji

  • 💔 broken heart
    The Broken Heart emoji is just that; the broken, ripped-down-the-middle variation of the full, red heart emoji. How can you mend this broken heart? Time. Time heals all wounds.
  • 🫀 anatomical heart
    Sometimes a cute little red heart just isn’t enough. Use the anatomical heart to show that your feelings for someone are as real as this beating heart. They pump blood through your body’s veins and you can’t live without them. Or you just might need a heart doctor.
  • 💗 growing heart
    This heart represents expanding love. A growing heart is what the world needs. Gushing over something that just makes you happy? Feeling loved and adored? This emoji can show all that and more.
  • 💕 two hearts
    The two hearts emoji depicts two small hearts next to each other, not moving. These hearts are best for flirty relationships where neither of you are ready to move to the red heart emoji just yet.
  • ♥️ heart suit
    The heart suit is represented by a red heart. If you are playing hearts, wanting to play a game of cards, or generally just feeling lovey, then this is the emoji for you.
  • 💖 sparkling heart
    I love it and it’s fabulous. The shiny, blingy, glittery, sparky heart is a symbol of all things, sweet, loving, and good. It’s so lovely that it sparkles and shines.
  • 💜 purple heart
    The purple heart emoji is another heart emoji in a non-red color that shows positive feelings. It may also refer to the Purple Heart military medal of honor.
  • 💘 heart with arrow
    This lovestruck Romeo has been shot through the heart! Maybe a secret valentine’s got a crush on you? An arrow slung by Cupid provokes passion and love. A heart caught in cupid's crossfire.
  • 💟 heart decoration
    The Heart Decoration emoji features a boxy shape with a heart-shaped cut out in the middle.
  • 🥰 smiling face with hearts
    Sometimes a single heart just isn’t enough. The smiling face with hearts is a sign that you infatuated with someone. A declaration of your pure love!
  • 💙 blue heart
    A blue heart. The color of the sky, ice, and blueberries. Can also be used to show support for doctors, nurses, police, and other essential workers.
  • 😻 smiling cat with heart-eyes
    The Smiling Cat with Heart Eyes is the cute, animal version of the smiling face with heart eyes emoji and features a cat with a wide smile and hearts where eyes should be. Oh my this cat admires you. Meow love.
  • ❣️ heart exclamation
    The heart exclamation emoji is the cuter and more decorative version of its counterpart, adding more heartfelt emotion to your message. This is not a heart. Its a "HEART!!!!"
  • 💑 couple with heart
    Aw, how cute! This emoji shows two people with a heart between them. It can show two people in love, or that love is growing between them.
  • 💞 revolving hearts
    The revolving hearts emoji shows two small hearts in motion, orbiting each other. Use this emoji when you’re in a partnership that makes you feel like your hearts are intertwined. (Aww!)
  • 💌 love letter
    Written and sealed with a heart. If you have a special pen pal, this romantic love letter emoji may come up in your conversations. It’s used to express feelings of love and affection.
  • 📣 megaphone
    This megaphone screams pep and energy! Get your game on.
  • 🟪 purple square
    The color purple can represent royalty, luxury, and ambition. The purple square emoji can be used to describe these feelings. This emoji can also be used as decor in a message to give it a pop of color.
  • 💏 kiss
    The Kiss emoji features two people with closed eyes and puckered lips, leaning toward each other as if about to embrace.
  • ❤️ red heart
    I love you! The classic red heart is a popular symbol of love, endearment, and deep friendship. The color of strawberries and lipstick. Red hearts are used frequently during wedding anniversaries, Valentines Day, and other times of romance, including a love affair with food, music, or any other non-human item.

