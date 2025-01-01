You make my heart beat, a lot. The beating heart emoji shows that someone or something is making your heartbeat, or that its so quiet you can hear this heart's beat. The beating heart emoji shows a heart shape with multiple “sound” lines around it. This emoji gives off a feeling of arousal, excitement, or love. Use this emoji when talking about something or someone that speeds up your heart’s bpm. Example: Anytime David comes around my heart 💓
We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.