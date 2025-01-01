You make my heart beat, a lot. The beating heart emoji shows that someone or something is making your heartbeat, or that its so quiet you can hear this heart's beat. The beating heart emoji shows a heart shape with multiple “sound” lines around it. This emoji gives off a feeling of arousal, excitement, or love. Use this emoji when talking about something or someone that speeds up your heart’s bpm. Example: Anytime David comes around my heart 💓

Keywords: beating, beating heart, heartbeat, pulsating

Codepoints: 1F493

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )