This emoji features the heart symbol in the color blue. This blue heart is not blue from sadness, though. Quite the contrary. It is a loving and supportive heart that shows that you care deeply about the recipient. Do not hesitate to send this out to loved ones out of the blue (wink, wink) to let them know you are thinking about them with loving kindness. The blue color in this heart emoji can also be used to communicate support of police, doctors, nurses, and other essential workers.

Keywords: blue, blue heart

Codepoints: 1F499

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )