Blue heart

This emoji features the heart symbol in the color blue. This blue heart is not blue from sadness, though. Quite the contrary. It is a loving and supportive heart that shows that you care deeply about the recipient. Do not hesitate to send this out to loved ones out of the blue (wink, wink) to let them know you are thinking about them with loving kindness. The blue color in this heart emoji can also be used to communicate support of police, doctors, nurses, and other essential workers.

Keywords: blue, blue heart
Codepoints: 1F499
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
0

Related emoji

  • 💗 growing heart
    This heart represents expanding love. A growing heart is what the world needs. Gushing over something that just makes you happy? Feeling loved and adored? This emoji can show all that and more.
  • 💛 yellow heart
    The yellow heart is a yellow heart symbol used to convey positive feelings, whether or not the “L” word is used. It could be used in familial sense or when showing gratitude. The color of lemons and taxicabs.
  • 🧡 orange heart
    Orange you glad this heart is orange? Use this heart to express your energetic, warm, and caring love for something or someone. Orange is also a color often used during the fall, Halloween, and can represent energy and adventure. The color of tangerines and the sun.
  • 💔 broken heart
    The Broken Heart emoji is just that; the broken, ripped-down-the-middle variation of the full, red heart emoji. How can you mend this broken heart? Time. Time heals all wounds.
  • 🫀 anatomical heart
    Sometimes a cute little red heart just isn’t enough. Use the anatomical heart to show that your feelings for someone are as real as this beating heart. They pump blood through your body’s veins and you can’t live without them. Or you just might need a heart doctor.
  • ❤️ red heart
    I love you! The classic red heart is a popular symbol of love, endearment, and deep friendship. The color of strawberries and lipstick. Red hearts are used frequently during wedding anniversaries, Valentines Day, and other times of romance, including a love affair with food, music, or any other non-human item.
  • 💓 beating heart
    Is that the sound of your heart beating? A heartbeat increases during exercise, when you are anxious, or when you are aroused. This emoji shows that the heart is beating rapidly. Thump thump.
  • 💕 two hearts
    The two hearts emoji depicts two small hearts next to each other, not moving. These hearts are best for flirty relationships where neither of you are ready to move to the red heart emoji just yet.
  • 🔸 small orange diamond
    The Small Orange Diamond emoji features exactly that: a small, orange diamond with varying degrees of detail and which vary slightly in shade.
  • 💖 sparkling heart
    I love it and it’s fabulous. The shiny, blingy, glittery, sparky heart is a symbol of all things, sweet, loving, and good. It’s so lovely that it sparkles and shines.
  • 💥 collision
    Boom. Pow! The collision emoji is meant to convey a physical impact, but it certainly makes an energy impact in any text. Explosion!
  • 💞 revolving hearts
    The revolving hearts emoji shows two small hearts in motion, orbiting each other. Use this emoji when you’re in a partnership that makes you feel like your hearts are intertwined. (Aww!)
  • 💏 kiss
    The Kiss emoji features two people with closed eyes and puckered lips, leaning toward each other as if about to embrace.
  • 😻 smiling cat with heart-eyes
    The Smiling Cat with Heart Eyes is the cute, animal version of the smiling face with heart eyes emoji and features a cat with a wide smile and hearts where eyes should be. Oh my this cat admires you. Meow love.
  • 💟 heart decoration
    The Heart Decoration emoji features a boxy shape with a heart-shaped cut out in the middle.
  • 📚 books
    The books emoji features a stack of hardcover, multi-colored books, stacked haphazardly on top of each other.
  • 🔹 small blue diamond
    Shine bright like a diamond! The blue diamond emoji is a versatile symbol that has many uses. Use this emoji to represent a diamond, use it as a design for your message, or just use it to show your love for the color blue.
  • 🥰 smiling face with hearts
    Sometimes a single heart just isn’t enough. The smiling face with hearts is a sign that you infatuated with someone. A declaration of your pure love!
  • 🍎 red apple
    The Red Apple emoji is a classic motif of a brightly colored fruit with a brown stem on top, along with a single green leaf attached to it.
  • 💑 couple with heart
    Aw, how cute! This emoji shows two people with a heart between them. It can show two people in love, or that love is growing between them.

