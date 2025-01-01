No relationships with orange hearts, we’re just friends! The orange heart emoji shows the shape of a heart in the color orange. The color orange gives off a warm feeling of care, and comfort so an orange heart is considered to be a symbol of care. The orange heart emoji is used to show a friendly, caring, warmth, joyful, and love. It’s also a color full of energy and creativity. Orange is also a big color associated with fall and halloween, so this heart is often used during these times as well. Example: I have the best friends ever 🧡.

Keywords: orange, orange heart

Codepoints: 1F9E1

Introduced: June, 2017 in Unicode version 10.0.0 (Emoji version 5.0 )