No relationships with orange hearts, we’re just friends! The orange heart emoji shows the shape of a heart in the color orange. The color orange gives off a warm feeling of care, and comfort so an orange heart is considered to be a symbol of care. The orange heart emoji is used to show a friendly, caring, warmth, joyful, and love. It’s also a color full of energy and creativity. Orange is also a big color associated with fall and halloween, so this heart is often used during these times as well. Example: I have the best friends ever 🧡.
We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.