Orange heart

No relationships with orange hearts, we’re just friends! The orange heart emoji shows the shape of a heart in the color orange. The color orange gives off a warm feeling of care, and comfort so an orange heart is considered to be a symbol of care. The orange heart emoji is used to show a friendly, caring, warmth, joyful, and love. It’s also a color full of energy and creativity. Orange is also a big color associated with fall and halloween, so this heart is often used during these times as well. Example: I have the best friends ever 🧡.

Keywords: orange, orange heart
Codepoints: 1F9E1
Introduced: June, 2017 in Unicode version 10.0.0 (Emoji version 5.0)
0

Related emoji

  • 💙 blue heart
    A blue heart. The color of the sky, ice, and blueberries. Can also be used to show support for doctors, nurses, police, and other essential workers.
  • 🖤 black heart
    Your heart is black, you have no soul. A black heart is one commonly used when talking about a love for something dark, evil, and bad. It can also just be used to show your love for the color black. The color of opal. Alternatively, a goth heart.
  • 💗 growing heart
    This heart represents expanding love. A growing heart is what the world needs. Gushing over something that just makes you happy? Feeling loved and adored? This emoji can show all that and more.
  • 🟠 orange circle
    The orange circle emoji is just that: an orange circle.
  • 🔸 small orange diamond
    The Small Orange Diamond emoji features exactly that: a small, orange diamond with varying degrees of detail and which vary slightly in shade.
  • 💖 sparkling heart
    I love it and it’s fabulous. The shiny, blingy, glittery, sparky heart is a symbol of all things, sweet, loving, and good. It’s so lovely that it sparkles and shines.
  • 📚 books
    The books emoji features a stack of hardcover, multi-colored books, stacked haphazardly on top of each other.
  • 🪀 yo-yo
    The Yo-Yo emoji features a toy on a string. Color and design range between providers but the overall image of a plastic, colored yo-yo on a string is present.
  • 🟪 purple square
    The color purple can represent royalty, luxury, and ambition. The purple square emoji can be used to describe these feelings. This emoji can also be used as decor in a message to give it a pop of color.
  • 🐅 tiger
    The tiger emoji shows the full body of nature’s favorite striped big cat: the tiger. The tiger is known for its distinctive orange and black stripes and potentially fatal punches. Lots of people think that tigers are grrrreat.
  • 💥 collision
    Boom. Pow! The collision emoji is meant to convey a physical impact, but it certainly makes an energy impact in any text. Explosion!
  • 🟡 yellow circle
    Roses are red, violets are blue, bananas are yellow, and this emoji is too! The yellow circle is a simple emoji that can be used to say the color yellow without having to type it. You can also use this emoji to express caution, the sun, light, or to simply use the color yellow to brighten up your message.
  • 💛 yellow heart
    The yellow heart is a yellow heart symbol used to convey positive feelings, whether or not the “L” word is used. It could be used in familial sense or when showing gratitude. The color of lemons and taxicabs.
  • 🇦🇲 flag: Armenia
    The Armenian flag emoji features three horizontal stripes of red, blue, and orange.
  • 👻 ghost
    Do you believe in ghosts? Maybe this is just a regular smiley face emoji under a white sheet? Maybe its a g...g...g...ghost! These ghoulish spirits just may be lurking in a haunted place. Casper may be friendly but some ghosts are silly, like this emoji. Boo! Did he make you jump? He might come out at Halloween or be hanging out in a graveyard. Beware!
  • 📙 orange book
    Your book club is going to love this one. The Orange Book emoji shows a closed, orange book and is generally used in conversations about reading, learning, or school.
  • 💟 heart decoration
    The Heart Decoration emoji features a boxy shape with a heart-shaped cut out in the middle.
  • ❤️ red heart
    I love you! The classic red heart is a popular symbol of love, endearment, and deep friendship. The color of strawberries and lipstick. Red hearts are used frequently during wedding anniversaries, Valentines Day, and other times of romance, including a love affair with food, music, or any other non-human item.
  • 🐈‍⬛ black cat
    If you see a black cat, be careful. If it crosses your path, that’s bad luck. The black cat emoji is often seen around Halloween time or when talking about something that is unlucky. While black cats are cute animals, they are known to be a supernatural sign of danger and misfortune.
  • 🕯️ candle
    Before there was the lightbulb, there was the candle to light up the room. The candle emoji shows a burning candle with a drip tray. Use this emoji when talking about relaxation, good scents, or a candlelit vigil. You can also use this emoji to talk about special events like birthdays and Halloween.

