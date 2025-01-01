The tiger emoji is a full body profile view of a classic orange and black striped tiger. Tigers are among the biggest big cats on earth, but in emoji form they look to be just about the same size. Fun fact: no two tigers have the exact same stripes, just like no two humans are exactly the same, either.
We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.