The tiger emoji is a full body profile view of a classic orange and black striped tiger. Tigers are among the biggest big cats on earth, but in emoji form they look to be just about the same size. Fun fact: no two tigers have the exact same stripes, just like no two humans are exactly the same, either.

Copy

Keywords: tiger

Codepoints: 1F405

Introduced: June, 2015 in Unicode version 8.0.0 (Emoji version 1.0 )