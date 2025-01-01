This emoji shows a saltwater fish. Its appearance varies heavily, depending on the platform it is being viewed on. Colors range from blue to yellow and everything in between, and some even sport patterns, such as stripes. Many providers show the “Royal Blue Tang” made famous by Dory in “Finding Nemo” and others show Clown or Angel fish. Send this to your crush when you want to invite them out for a fun date to the local aquarium!

Keywords: fish, tropical

Codepoints: 1F420

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )