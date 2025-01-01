The giraffe is the tallest animal currently walking the earth, standing at anywhere between 4.5-6 meters, with a weight close to 800 kg! This African mammal has an impossibly long neck, yellow coloring, brown spots and little horns atop his head. Giraffes also have purple tounges. Although they sound intimidating, this mythical looking beast is quite friendly and non-confrontational, making it a family favorite when visiting the zoo. In the non-literal term, a giraffe can help describe a tall or otherwise large person in a single emoji!

Keywords: giraffe, spots

Codepoints: 1F992

Introduced: June, 2017 in Unicode version 10.0.0 (Emoji version 5.0 )