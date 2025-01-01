It’s a square, it’s purple, and it wants you to use it in your next text message! Did you know? The color purple can represent royalty, luxury, and ambition. The purple square emoji shows the shape of a square in the color purple. The exact style of the purple square emoji varies by emoji keyboard. Use this emoji to express the feeling of luxury and ambition, or use it to add a pop of color to your message. Example: “Go Purple Team! We got this! ”

Keywords: purple, square

Codepoints: 1F7EA

Introduced: March, 2019 in Unicode version 12.0.0 (Emoji version 12.0 )