You are my love and my heart belongs to you. What better way to express your love interest in someone or something than with a classic red heart. The red heart emoji shows the shape of a heart in the color red. A red heart can give of a feeling of infinite passion or can have a more friendly and fun tone. The emoji represents passion, love, romance, and deep connection. Use this emoji to show your genuine affection for your significant other, your dog, or your favorite slice of pizza. Example: I love John with all my heart ❤️

Codepoints: 2764 FE0F

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )