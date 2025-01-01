Home

YayText!

Red heart

You are my love and my heart belongs to you. What better way to express your love interest in someone or something than with a classic red heart. The red heart emoji shows the shape of a heart in the color red. A red heart can give of a feeling of infinite passion or can have a more friendly and fun tone. The emoji represents passion, love, romance, and deep connection. Use this emoji to show your genuine affection for your significant other, your dog, or your favorite slice of pizza. Example: I love John with all my heart ❤️

Codepoints: 2764 FE0F
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
Related emoji

  • 💔 broken heart
    The Broken Heart emoji is just that; the broken, ripped-down-the-middle variation of the full, red heart emoji. How can you mend this broken heart? Time. Time heals all wounds.
  • 💗 growing heart
    This heart represents expanding love. A growing heart is what the world needs. Gushing over something that just makes you happy? Feeling loved and adored? This emoji can show all that and more.
  • 💖 sparkling heart
    I love it and it’s fabulous. The shiny, blingy, glittery, sparky heart is a symbol of all things, sweet, loving, and good. It’s so lovely that it sparkles and shines.
  • 💚 green heart
    Is your love one-sided? The green heart emoji is a symbol of hope for reconciliation and friendship. Green is also the color of envy, so be careful. You may be dealing with a jealous heart or envious love. Other possible interpretations: a love of nature, the environment, and Irish pride.
  • 💙 blue heart
    A blue heart. The color of the sky, ice, and blueberries. Can also be used to show support for doctors, nurses, police, and other essential workers.
  • 💜 purple heart
    The purple heart emoji is another heart emoji in a non-red color that shows positive feelings. It may also refer to the Purple Heart military medal of honor.
  • 🟪 purple square
    The color purple can represent royalty, luxury, and ambition. The purple square emoji can be used to describe these feelings. This emoji can also be used as decor in a message to give it a pop of color.
  • 🌷 tulip
    The Tulip emoji features a pink flower, mid-blossom. It has a green stem and green leaves emerging from the stem.
  • 💟 heart decoration
    The Heart Decoration emoji features a boxy shape with a heart-shaped cut out in the middle.
  • 💥 collision
    Boom. Pow! The collision emoji is meant to convey a physical impact, but it certainly makes an energy impact in any text. Explosion!
  • 🤍 white heart
    A White heart is pure and clean. It’s love filled with good intentions, peace, joy, and happiness. This could also be a symbol of a new or young love. The color of clouds, ivory, and marshmallows.
  • 💕 two hearts
    The two hearts emoji depicts two small hearts next to each other, not moving. These hearts are best for flirty relationships where neither of you are ready to move to the red heart emoji just yet.
  • 🍕 pizza
    This Italian cuisine has captured hearts around the world. Pizza is a cheap food to make and easy to consume. Kids love this cheesy treat at parties and adults love it when it’s free in their work break rooms.
  • 💓 beating heart
    Is that the sound of your heart beating? A heartbeat increases during exercise, when you are anxious, or when you are aroused. This emoji shows that the heart is beating rapidly. Thump thump.
  • 🧸 teddy bear
    A teddy bear is fluffy, warm, soft and comforting. The child toy is often used as a symbol of care, love or affection.
  • 🥰 smiling face with hearts
    Sometimes a single heart just isn’t enough. The smiling face with hearts is a sign that you infatuated with someone. A declaration of your pure love!
  • 🍎 red apple
    The Red Apple emoji is a classic motif of a brightly colored fruit with a brown stem on top, along with a single green leaf attached to it.
  • 💋 kiss mark
    The Kiss Mark emoji features a red lip imprint, as if someone firmly pressed their mouth on paper, or onto a mirror.
  • 💏 kiss
    The Kiss emoji features two people with closed eyes and puckered lips, leaning toward each other as if about to embrace.
  • 💝 heart with ribbon
    A heart wrapped in a bow with a ribbon is the perfect symbol of the gift of love. It’s basically Valentine’s day as an emoji but instead of random chocolates, you get the great present of the person who sent it.

