This emoji showcases a classic tulip. These fragrant, colorful flowers are slow to fully bloom but have a long-lasting lifespan, which makes them perfect for gardens and displays. Send this emoji to your crush on Valentine’s Day, to express your love or send it to your mom on Mother’s Day, to show your appreciation for her! This emoji has many uses but the general vibe is positive.
