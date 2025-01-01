Chestnuts may be roasting by the open fire around the holidays but a squirrel is probably snacking on them year round. The chestnut emoji shows a round chestnut with a pointed end. Chestnuts are a popular snack and flavor around the holidays and during the fall. Chestnut is also a popular color for home decor and clothing. Use this emoji when talking about nuts, fall time, holidays, nature, trees, and food with chestnuts. Example: We’re so excited for Aunt Kim’s 🌰Christmas cookies
