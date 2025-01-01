Often used when describing plants (both wild and domestic), this green emoji is the perfect solution for describing wild foliage, backyard garden vegetation or herbs used in your delicious dinner. Herbs have also been used for thousands of years in medicine, primarily in Chinese herbology. “Herb” is also often used as a slang for marijuana.
We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.