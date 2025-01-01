Home

Herb

Often used when describing plants (both wild and domestic), this green emoji is the perfect solution for describing wild foliage, backyard garden vegetation or herbs used in your delicious dinner. Herbs have also been used for thousands of years in medicine, primarily in Chinese herbology. “Herb” is also often used as a slang for marijuana.

Keywords: herb, leaf
Codepoints: 1F33F
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
Related emoji

  • 🪴 potted plant
    The Potted Plant emoji features a green, leafy houseplant which is growing happily within a terracotta pot.
  • 🍁 maple leaf
    The maple leaf emoji is the ultimate representation for Canada, as maple leaves are native to the country and the iconic symbol is featured on the flag.
  • 🍂 fallen leaf
    The temperature is dropping. The leaves of the trees are changing colors. It must be autumn. The fallen leaf emoji represents the season of fall. The leaves die, turn brown and fall off of the trees. Just make sure you have a rake to clean them up.
  • 🌸 cherry blossom
    The cherry blossom emoji is of a pink flower from a cherry blossom tree native to Asia. They are the pinnacle of spring florals and new life!
  • 🌳 deciduous tree
    A symbol of fall, the Deciduous tree changes colors and loses its leaves when winter strikes. These trees also flower. Oaks, Maples, and Beeches are all considered deciduous trees.
  • 🍃 leaf fluttering in wind
    The Leaf Fluttering In Wind emoji features leaves, either one or multiple (depending on the provider) falling toward the ground, with motion indicators surrounding the greenery.
  • 🥬 leafy green
    This emoji is the epitome of health. The leafy green is here to show you how healthy someone is being. It can be combined with other vegetables to show a fresh diet or garden.
  • 🍀 four leaf clover
    Find a four-leaf clover and you’ll be very lucky. This is a rare plant because usually clovers only have 3 leaves, not four. Keep this lucky charm close! The luck of the Irish will always be with you.
  • 🦕 sauropod
    The sauropod emoji shows a prehistoric dinosaur-like animal in either blue or green, depending on your device. These sauropods eat leaves and plants, hence their long necks.
  • 🦌 deer
    The deer is a beautiful and majestic creature. With its stunning antlers and its elusive nature, its no wonder hunters abound when deer are in season.
  • 🥭 mango
    The sweet mango fruit is healthy and topical. The fruit is a popular choice for smoothies, juices, and summertime snacking. The mango emoji is a delicious one without the juicy mess of a real mango.
  • 🌷 tulip
    The Tulip emoji features a pink flower, mid-blossom. It has a green stem and green leaves emerging from the stem.
  • ☘️ shamrock
    Are you feeling a bit of the luck of the Irish? When you come across a shamrock take a second look, to see if it has four leaves because a leprechaun with a pot of gold just might be nearby. If you ever visit Ireland, or head out for St. Patrick’s day, you’ll see lots of shamrocks.
  • 🌱 seedling
    The seedling emoji is a tiny green plant sprouting from the ground. In some cases it also shows the seed, but in every case it’s a great symbol of springtime and growth.
  • 🌹 rose
    Stop and smell the roses. They may be pretty, but watch out for the thorns on the stem. The rose is a symbol of love and romance. They are purchased in bulk on Valentine’s Day and during anniversaries.
  • 🫔 tamale
    The Tamale emoji features yellow corn husk, cooked and tied with a string, meat poking out from one side. A very similar appearance to a common burrito.
  • 🌴 palm tree
    The palm tree emoji sways it’s large leaves, or palms, in the breeze and evokes feelings of a calm, beachy vacation on a beautiful tropical island. Watch out for coconuts!
  • 🍒 cherries
    Cherries are a notorious symbol meaning something is sexy. In the emoji world, this rings true. They can also be used to show actual cherries, of course.
  • 🥟 dumpling
    The dumpling is one of the cutest foods in real life and cutest emojis in emojiland. This emoji is perfect when chatting about traditional Asian foods.
  • 🌺 hibiscus
    The hibiscus emoji depicts a beautiful pink flower native to warmer climates. Use this emoji when you’re dreaming of long island vacations or a beautiful desert sunrise.

