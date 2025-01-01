This emoji is an excellent representation of the autumn season. Although the leaves are green, rather than the red, orange and yellow tones typically associated with fall, the leaves fluttering ever-so-gently downward gives a feeling of nostalgia and relaxation, as if summer has just ended.
We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.