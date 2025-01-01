Home

Leaf fluttering in wind

This emoji is an excellent representation of the autumn season. Although the leaves are green, rather than the red, orange and yellow tones typically associated with fall, the leaves fluttering ever-so-gently downward gives a feeling of nostalgia and relaxation, as if summer has just ended.

Keywords: blow, flutter, leaf, leaf fluttering in wind, wind
Codepoints: 1F343
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
0

Related emoji

  • 🍂 fallen leaf
    The temperature is dropping. The leaves of the trees are changing colors. It must be autumn. The fallen leaf emoji represents the season of fall. The leaves die, turn brown and fall off of the trees. Just make sure you have a rake to clean them up.
  • 🍁 maple leaf
    The maple leaf emoji is the ultimate representation for Canada, as maple leaves are native to the country and the iconic symbol is featured on the flag.
  • 🍀 four leaf clover
    Find a four-leaf clover and you’ll be very lucky. This is a rare plant because usually clovers only have 3 leaves, not four. Keep this lucky charm close! The luck of the Irish will always be with you.
  • 🌿 herb
    The herb emoji features leafy greens with multiple branches, resembling basil. This emoji can also represent a plant or the wild.
  • ☘️ shamrock
    Are you feeling a bit of the luck of the Irish? When you come across a shamrock take a second look, to see if it has four leaves because a leprechaun with a pot of gold just might be nearby. If you ever visit Ireland, or head out for St. Patrick’s day, you’ll see lots of shamrocks.
  • 🇮🇶 flag: Iraq
    Iraq's flag emoji features three horizontal stripes of red, white and black. In the center, the takbīr is featured in dark green.
  • 🌳 deciduous tree
    A symbol of fall, the Deciduous tree changes colors and loses its leaves when winter strikes. These trees also flower. Oaks, Maples, and Beeches are all considered deciduous trees.
  • 💟 heart decoration
    The Heart Decoration emoji features a boxy shape with a heart-shaped cut out in the middle.
  • 🇨🇦 flag: Canada
    The Canadian flag emoji depicts a red maple leaf centered against a white background, vertical red stripes on both sides.
  • 🇭🇺 flag: Hungary
    The flag of Hungary emoji features three horizontal stripes of red, white, and green from top to bottom.
  • 🍏 green apple
    The Green Apple emoji depicts a classic Granny Smith, the tart relative of the red apple, and features a stem with a leaf atop its crown.
  • 🇦🇿 flag: Azerbaijan
    The flag of Azerbaijan emoji consists of three horizontal stripes with a white crescent and eight-pointed star in the center. The colors of the stripes, from top to bottom, are blue, red, and green.
  • 🌱 seedling
    The seedling emoji is a tiny green plant sprouting from the ground. In some cases it also shows the seed, but in every case it’s a great symbol of springtime and growth.
  • 🇵🇰 flag: Pakistan
    The Pakistan flag emoji shows a dark green background with a vertical white stripe on the far left side. On the right side in the middle sits a white crescent moon and a white 5-point star.
  • 🇩🇯 flag: Djibouti
    The flag of Djibouti emoji is made up of light blue and green sections on the top and bottom. A white triangle on the left side of the flag holds a five-pointed red star in the middle.
  • 🇱🇸 flag: Lesotho
    The flag emoji of Lesotho is recognizable due to its horizontal stripes of blue, white and green and the distinctive black Basotho hat in the center.
  • 💚 green heart
    Is your love one-sided? The green heart emoji is a symbol of hope for reconciliation and friendship. Green is also the color of envy, so be careful. You may be dealing with a jealous heart or envious love. Other possible interpretations: a love of nature, the environment, and Irish pride.
  • 🌼 blossom
    The blossom emoji shows a flower that looks like a daisy. It can be used to say something is pretty, or that spring is here. It could also be added on just to make a text look cute.
  • white large square
    The white large square is exactly what you may expect: a large, white, square. It can be used when discussing whiteness or squareness.
  • ❄️ snowflake
    Brr, this snowflake emoji is cold! Use the snowflake emoji when it’s snowing out, or to describe a friend who is as delicate and unique as a snowflake.

