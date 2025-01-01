Fall is in the air when the trees start to change colors. The fallen leaf emoji shows multiple brown leaves with stems. The fallen leaf emoji is often used when talking about the season of fall or autumn. This emoji can also be used when talking about something dying, or someone's dying personality. Use the fallen leaf emoji when talking about the time of the year pumpkin spice lattes pop up on the menu. Example: The best time of the year is during the fall because the trees change colors!!🍂

Keywords: fallen leaf, falling, leaf

Codepoints: 1F342

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )