Home

Emoji

Faces / SmiliesHearts / EmotionPeople / Limbs / HandsAnimalsFlowers / TreesFood / DrinksTransportationTime / WeatherCelebrations / HolidaysSports / Games / ActivitiesClothing / AccessoriesAudio / VideoScience / TechnologyReading / WritingBusiness / MoneyToolsHousehold ObjectsMaps / TravelSymbols / Signs

Styles

Bold / ItalicCursive ScriptStrikethroughSlashthroughMonospaceUnderlineFraktur / Gothic / Old EnglishDouble-struck (Outline)Upside-downBubble TextSquare TextSmall CapsTiny Text (Superscript / Subscript)Sans SerifFullwidth / VaporwaveRansom Note TextSquiggles and HooksEast Asian LetterlikeCherokee LetterlikeCanadian AboriginalVai LetterlikeAncient CuneiformBamumLightningFacesMini-me / Stacked TextDiamondsClassifiedDo Not EnterClapbackHeartsAir QuotesLine Break ToolUnstyle

Blog

5/17/23 How Unicode bold, italics, cursive, etc. are “supposed to” be used5/3/23 Vaporwave and Unicode Analysis4/16/21 10+ Emojis That Have Taken on a New Meaning Since COVID3/16/21 Let's celebrate World Panda Day with emojis!3/4/21 Celebrate National Dentist's Day with Emojis

How-To

Use Bold on FacebookUse Italics on FacebookUse Strikethrough on FacebookUse Bold on TwitterUse Italics on TwitterStrikethrough on TwitterStyle Text w/ YayTextUse Fonts in Instagram BiosUse Bold on Discord

FAQ

What's YayText?What's Unicode?Why do I see blank boxes / question marks?How do I use YayText Clipboard?How can I contact the YayText team?read more questions...
smileyfaces.io ㋛ ꗸ

Language

Español
français
Italiano
Português
Wikang Filipino
Tiếng Việt
    Home »
  1. Emoji
    2. »
  2. Celebrations / Holidays
    3. »
  3. Thanksgiving
    4. »
  4. Fallen leaf
    Home »
  1. Emoji
    2. »
  2. Flowers / Trees
    3. »
  3. Fallen leaf
YayText!

Fallen leaf

Fall is in the air when the trees start to change colors. The fallen leaf emoji shows multiple brown leaves with stems. The fallen leaf emoji is often used when talking about the season of fall or autumn. This emoji can also be used when talking about something dying, or someone's dying personality. Use the fallen leaf emoji when talking about the time of the year pumpkin spice lattes pop up on the menu. Example: The best time of the year is during the fall because the trees change colors!!🍂

Keywords: fallen leaf, falling, leaf
Codepoints: 1F342
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
0

Related emoji

  • 🍃 leaf fluttering in wind
    The Leaf Fluttering In Wind emoji features leaves, either one or multiple (depending on the provider) falling toward the ground, with motion indicators surrounding the greenery.
  • 🌳 deciduous tree
    A symbol of fall, the Deciduous tree changes colors and loses its leaves when winter strikes. These trees also flower. Oaks, Maples, and Beeches are all considered deciduous trees.
  • 🍀 four leaf clover
    Find a four-leaf clover and you’ll be very lucky. This is a rare plant because usually clovers only have 3 leaves, not four. Keep this lucky charm close! The luck of the Irish will always be with you.
  • 🍁 maple leaf
    The maple leaf emoji is the ultimate representation for Canada, as maple leaves are native to the country and the iconic symbol is featured on the flag.
  • 🌿 herb
    The herb emoji features leafy greens with multiple branches, resembling basil. This emoji can also represent a plant or the wild.
  • ☘️ shamrock
    Are you feeling a bit of the luck of the Irish? When you come across a shamrock take a second look, to see if it has four leaves because a leprechaun with a pot of gold just might be nearby. If you ever visit Ireland, or head out for St. Patrick’s day, you’ll see lots of shamrocks.
  • 🌸 cherry blossom
    The cherry blossom emoji is of a pink flower from a cherry blossom tree native to Asia. They are the pinnacle of spring florals and new life!
  • ♣️ club suit
    Clubs in cards look like three-leaf clovers. They can be seen as lucky but usually clubs symbolize growth.
  • 🌼 blossom
    The blossom emoji shows a flower that looks like a daisy. It can be used to say something is pretty, or that spring is here. It could also be added on just to make a text look cute.
  • 💐 bouquet
    It smells like spring! Look at these beautiful flowers. A bouquet of flowers is usually given as a friendly gift, a romantic gesture, or as a symbol of gratitude. No time to get flowers? Use this emoji instead!
  • 🌲 evergreen tree
    The Evergreen tree is a naked Christmas tree that grows tall and survives the winter. It’s strong, tall, rich, smells of pine and lives so long it seems immortal.
  • 🌰 chestnut
    Feeling nutty? A Chestnut might pop up in your messages. This acorn looking emoji is commonly used to talk about nuts, the holidays and fall. Make sure to roast them by the fire before you eat them.
  • 🍘 rice cracker
    The Rice Cracker emoji features a crunchy Japanese snack wrapped in dark green seaweed. This particular emoji is brown/tan in color.
  • 🪀 yo-yo
    The Yo-Yo emoji features a toy on a string. Color and design range between providers but the overall image of a plastic, colored yo-yo on a string is present.
  • 🇨🇦 flag: Canada
    The Canadian flag emoji depicts a red maple leaf centered against a white background, vertical red stripes on both sides.
  • 🌴 palm tree
    The palm tree emoji sways it’s large leaves, or palms, in the breeze and evokes feelings of a calm, beachy vacation on a beautiful tropical island. Watch out for coconuts!
  • 💟 heart decoration
    The Heart Decoration emoji features a boxy shape with a heart-shaped cut out in the middle.
  • 🏈 american football
    The American football emoji is an emoji of an oblong brown ball with white seams used in the sport of American football. Use this emoji in conjunction with the fallen leaf emoji for a truly fall evocation.
  • 🇮🇶 flag: Iraq
    Iraq's flag emoji features three horizontal stripes of red, white and black. In the center, the takbīr is featured in dark green.
  • white large square
    The white large square is exactly what you may expect: a large, white, square. It can be used when discussing whiteness or squareness.

We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.



YayText