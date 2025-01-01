Home

Club suit

This emoji depicts the card suit known as clubs. When you are looking for a little luck in your card game, you could do a lot worse than the club suit. While not a four-leaf clover, a three-leaf clover may still be good for your luck in your next card game.

Codepoints: 2663 FE0F
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
Related emoji

  • ♠️ spade suit
    “The ace of spades!” Spades are one of the four card suits but is also the name of an ever-popular card game.
  • 🃏 joker
    The joker emoji shows a joker playing card, which is often removed from the deck before card games. Use this one when talking about pranksters, or things which are simply cast aside all too often.
  • 🍀 four leaf clover
    Find a four-leaf clover and you’ll be very lucky. This is a rare plant because usually clovers only have 3 leaves, not four. Keep this lucky charm close! The luck of the Irish will always be with you.
  • ♥️ heart suit
    The heart suit is represented by a red heart. If you are playing hearts, wanting to play a game of cards, or generally just feeling lovey, then this is the emoji for you.
  • 🎴 flower playing cards
    What do you call a playing card with no numbers? A flower playing card. These cards also known as hanafuda cards are very popular in Japan. They are used to play a variety of card games that use pictures on the cards instead of numbers.
  • 🎾 tennis
    Are you ready to battle it out on the court? If you’re as good as Venus and Serena Williams, you may have a fair shot at this game. This tennis emoji is a go to for tennis lovers and sports fans.
  • 🍂 fallen leaf
    The temperature is dropping. The leaves of the trees are changing colors. It must be autumn. The fallen leaf emoji represents the season of fall. The leaves die, turn brown and fall off of the trees. Just make sure you have a rake to clean them up.
  • 🥍 lacrosse
    The lacrosse emoji shows a netted lacrosse stick and a small white lacrosse ball. Used in a field sport, these tools evoke the feeling of prep school athleticism.
  • 🥅 goal net
    Score! Are we playing hockey, soccer (or as some call it, football), lacrosse, or another sport? Either way, we’ll need a goal net!
  • 🕹️ joystick
    Are you good enough to win and get the high score? Head to the arcade and level up on some video games. Use the joystick emoji when you are ready to plug in the nintendo and beat the boss stage. Children love video games, but so do adults.
  • ♦️ diamond suit
    Did you know the diamond suit in cards represents wealth? Well, now you do. So, if you are looking for a card game to build up your wealth, the diamond suit is the one to send your friends.
  • 🎱 pool 8 ball
    The magic 8 ball is not so magical if you sink it too early in a game of billiards or pool. You’ll lose the game! The pool 8 ball can symbolize an actual pool ball used in the game of billiards, or a magic 8 ball used to tell the future.
  • 🏀 basketball
    The basketball emoji is an orange ball used in the game of basketball. You may use this emoji when asking someone to a game of one-on-one, or discussing favorite sports.
  • ☘️ shamrock
    Are you feeling a bit of the luck of the Irish? When you come across a shamrock take a second look, to see if it has four leaves because a leprechaun with a pot of gold just might be nearby. If you ever visit Ireland, or head out for St. Patrick’s day, you’ll see lots of shamrocks.
  • 🔶 large orange diamond
    The large orange diamond emoji is just that: a large orange diamond. It can also be used in reference to jewels and gems or the color orange.
  • 🏒 ice hockey
    The ice hockey emoji features a generic wooden hockey stick, with a red handle and white tape wrapped around the hilt. There is also a black puck resting beside the hockey stick.
  • 🏉 rugby football
    Rugby is a tough sport that requires a lot of running and physical contact. It originated in England. Want to win the game? Get a rugby football into the opponent’s goal to score points. Just make sure to be in top athletic shape. This sport is not for the weak.
  • 🏆 trophy
    Winner, winner chicken dinner! The trophy emoji depicts a gold trophy with a brown or black base. It can be used to show that you won something, or that what someone is talking about is a total winner.
  • 🌳 deciduous tree
    A symbol of fall, the Deciduous tree changes colors and loses its leaves when winter strikes. These trees also flower. Oaks, Maples, and Beeches are all considered deciduous trees.
  • 🏈 american football
    The American football emoji is an emoji of an oblong brown ball with white seams used in the sport of American football. Use this emoji in conjunction with the fallen leaf emoji for a truly fall evocation.

