This emoji depicts the card suit known as clubs. When you are looking for a little luck in your card game, you could do a lot worse than the club suit. While not a four-leaf clover, a three-leaf clover may still be good for your luck in your next card game.
We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.