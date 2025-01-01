The spade suit is one of the four suits in card decks. The spade symbol itself looks like an upside-down heart with a stem, and can repsent a leaf, a shovel, or a medieval weapon known as a pike. Use this emoji to let someone know that they're the ace of spades.

Codepoints: 2660 FE0F

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )