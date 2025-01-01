The cherry blossom emoji shows a traditional flower from a cherry blossom tree. It is pink with long petals, and can be used in the context of spring, especially if you are in an area where you can catch some of the ever-elusive cherry blossom trees blooming.

Copy

Keywords: blossom, cherry, flower

Codepoints: 1F338

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )