The cherry blossom emoji shows a traditional flower from a cherry blossom tree. It is pink with long petals, and can be used in the context of spring, especially if you are in an area where you can catch some of the ever-elusive cherry blossom trees blooming.
We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.