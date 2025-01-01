This white flower emoji symbolizes a flower from a Japanese cherry blossom tree, though don’t confuse it with the actual cherry blossom emoji. It can be used in context of Japanese culture and plant life. In many versions of this emoji, there is Japanese writing in the center of the white flower.
