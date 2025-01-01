Home

Pine decoration

A pine decoration, also known as a “Kadomatsu” in Japanese, is an arrangement that is usually placed carefully outside of the home around the New Year festivities, to welcome the spirits and encourage a happy and healthy year to come. These bamboo arrangements are often adorned with greenery and sometimes florals, for added effect. Use this emoji to wish friends and family a happy Japanese New Year.

Keywords: bamboo, celebration, japanese, pine, pine decoration
Codepoints: 1F38D
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
Related emoji

  • 🎏 carp streamer
    Happy Children’s Day! This emoji shows the Japanese Koinobori, which are decorative windsocks in the shape of fish specifically hung to celebrate the holiday on the 5th May each year.
  • 🎎 Japanese dolls
    The Japanese dolls emoji depicts two traditional Japanese dolls sitting side by side- one male; one female. These dolls can be used when speaking in context of Japanese culture.
  • 🎋 tanabata tree
    This emoji is known as a “wishful” one and is used to reflect the Japanese Tanabata Tree. During the Japanese Tanabata festival, people hang wishes they want to be fulfilled on the tree.
  • 🔰 Japanese symbol for beginner
    The Japanese symbol for beginner emoji is just that: a green, geometric symbol used in Japan to denote a beginner. Show yourself as a novice while also tracking your growth in any skill using this emoji!
  • 💮 white flower
    The white flower emoji is of a white floral shape with a red outline, and it refers to flowers from Japanese cherry trees. Use it when chatting about Eastern Asian cultures!
  • 🈴 Japanese “passing grade” button
    The Japanese “passing grade” button emoji is a white Japanese symbol for a grade that is good enough to pass, with a red background.
  • 🍘 rice cracker
    The Rice Cracker emoji features a crunchy Japanese snack wrapped in dark green seaweed. This particular emoji is brown/tan in color.
  • ㊙️ Japanese “secret” button
    The Japanese “secret” button is a red circle emoji with a white symbol for “secret” inside. Use it when chatting about something hush hush on the down low.
  • 🈹 Japanese “discount” button
    Looking for a sale? The Japanese “discount” button is a series of Japanese characters typically displayed inside a red square (although it is orange on Facebook).
  • 🎴 flower playing cards
    What do you call a playing card with no numbers? A flower playing card. These cards also known as hanafuda cards are very popular in Japan. They are used to play a variety of card games that use pictures on the cards instead of numbers.
  • 🌸 cherry blossom
    The cherry blossom emoji is of a pink flower from a cherry blossom tree native to Asia. They are the pinnacle of spring florals and new life!
  • 🌳 deciduous tree
    A symbol of fall, the Deciduous tree changes colors and loses its leaves when winter strikes. These trees also flower. Oaks, Maples, and Beeches are all considered deciduous trees.
  • 🎌 crossed flags
    Standing in solidarity with Japan? You may use the crossed flags emoji in your messages. Use this emoji when talking about Japanese culture or a celebration.
  • 🉑 Japanese “acceptable” button
    The Japanese “acceptable” button shows the Japanese word for “acceptable,” or passable, or just okay. Use this when you’re not incredibly impressed by something, but it’s fine.
  • 🥮 moon cake
    Mooncakes are a savory traditional Chinese pastry.
  • 🈵 Japanese “no vacancy” button
    This Japanese “no vacancy” button is shown in fierce red and communicates that there is no availability: in a hotel, a parking spot, or even in your life!
  • ⛩️ shinto shrine
    This Shinto shrine emoji shows a shrine typical in Japanese Shinto religion: the torii gate. This emoji is in a typical Eastern Asian architecture style.
  • 🍡 dango
    This skewer is known as dango, a sweet Japanese dumpling made for rice flour similar to mochi. Looks good!
  • 🎊 confetti ball
    Looks like someone is decorating for a special occasion. The confetti ball emoji means that there is a party or celebration in the works. The confetti ball emoji is often paired with the party popper emoji when celebrating birthday parties, baby showers, and other celebrations.
  • 🥻 sari
    Saris have been worn for more than 5,000 years in many parts of Asia, but it is most widely known as a traditional Indian garment.

