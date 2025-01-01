A pine decoration, also known as a “Kadomatsu” in Japanese, is an arrangement that is usually placed carefully outside of the home around the New Year festivities, to welcome the spirits and encourage a happy and healthy year to come. These bamboo arrangements are often adorned with greenery and sometimes florals, for added effect. Use this emoji to wish friends and family a happy Japanese New Year.
