A dream is a wish your heart makes, and if you are in Japan, sometimes you hang that wish onto a Tanabata Tree. This emoji is derived from the Japanse Tanabata festival, where people traditionally hang wishes written on colorful paper and decorations on to the trees. Use this emoji when you are writing about something that you are wishing for or if you are headed to a Japanese Tanabata festival. Example: “Wishing that you were here,🎋 “

Keywords: banner, celebration, japanese, tanabata tree, tree

Codepoints: 1F38B

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )