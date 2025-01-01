A dream is a wish your heart makes, and if you are in Japan, sometimes you hang that wish onto a Tanabata Tree. This emoji is derived from the Japanse Tanabata festival, where people traditionally hang wishes written on colorful paper and decorations on to the trees. Use this emoji when you are writing about something that you are wishing for or if you are headed to a Japanese Tanabata festival. Example: “Wishing that you were here,🎋 “
We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.