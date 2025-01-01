Home

    Home »
  1. Emoji
    2. »
  2. Celebrations / Holidays
    3. »
  3. Christmas
    4. »
  4. Wrapped gift
YayText!

Wrapped gift

Are the holidays here already? Many wrapped gifts end up under the Christmas tree for the good girls and boys. The wrapped gift emoji shows a square gift, wrapped in paper and a ribbon. The color and style of the wrapped gift emoji varies by emoji keyboard. The wrapped gift emoji is often used when talking about the holidays, a birthday or another celebration where surprises are gifted. Use this emoji when you want to talk about a present or a surprise gift. Example: Jill is so ready to open her 🎁under the tree this year.

Keywords: box, celebration, gift, present, wrapped
Codepoints: 1F381
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
0

Related emoji

  • 🎇 sparkler
    The Sparkler emoji features a small, handheld firework which is lit on one end in order to create golden sparks. Usually seen at celebrations and events.
  • 🎄 Christmas tree
    Ho, Ho, ho, Merry Christmas. The Christmas Tree emoji symbolizes the Christmas holiday. The Christian holiday is known for presents, Santa, and Christmas Carols.
  • 🌰 chestnut
    Feeling nutty? A Chestnut might pop up in your messages. This acorn looking emoji is commonly used to talk about nuts, the holidays and fall. Make sure to roast them by the fire before you eat them.
  • 🎈 balloon
    Where’s the birthday party? I see balloons, there must be a celebration! Hold onto the balloons or they’ll fly away. They’re filled with helium. Balloons are used as decoration for parties and make children happy.
  • 🪅 piñata
    Did someone say candy? Happiness is hitting a piñata as hard as you can so that sweet treats will come out. It’s a fun activity for children at parties and has a close connection with Mexican themed festivities.
  • 🎅 santa & mrs. claus
    There is no emoji that captures the spirit of Christmas better than these emojis, depicting Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus, and Mx. Claus. During the holiday season, these Christmas characters spread joy from your emoji keyboard to children all over the world. Ho ho ho!
  • 🎉 party popper
    Surprise! It’s time to party. The party popper emoji screams celebration. Use the emoji when talking about birthday parties, baby showers, and other celebrations. Bonus: You don’t even have to clean up the confetti from this party popper.
  • 🌲 evergreen tree
    The Evergreen tree is a naked Christmas tree that grows tall and survives the winter. It’s strong, tall, rich, smells of pine and lives so long it seems immortal.
  • 🎊 confetti ball
    Looks like someone is decorating for a special occasion. The confetti ball emoji means that there is a party or celebration in the works. The confetti ball emoji is often paired with the party popper emoji when celebrating birthday parties, baby showers, and other celebrations.
  • 🍭 lollipop
    Looking for something sweet? A lollipop might just have enough sugar to satisfy your sweet tooth. Children love this colorful candy. Make sure to brush your teeth after eating it or you could get cavities.
  • sparkles
    This bright and versatile emoji depicts gold or colorful star shaped sparkles. It can be used to communicate anything from actual sparkles, to excitement, to something being sparkling clean. The possibilities are endless.
  • 🎋 tanabata tree
    This emoji is known as a “wishful” one and is used to reflect the Japanese Tanabata Tree. During the Japanese Tanabata festival, people hang wishes they want to be fulfilled on the tree.
  • 🎂 birthday cake
    Blow out the candles, it’s time for birthday cake emoji! This delicious dessert emoji is most often used on someone’s birthday. Maybe if you send it to the birthday boy or girl, they’ll save you a slice.
  • 🎏 carp streamer
    Happy Children’s Day! This emoji shows the Japanese Koinobori, which are decorative windsocks in the shape of fish specifically hung to celebrate the holiday on the 5th May each year.
  • 🎍 pine decoration
    The Pine Decoration emoji shows three pieces of bamboo arranged vertically side-by-side and in varying lengths. The whole arrangement is seen placed within a wooden crate.
  • 🥈 2nd place medal
    This silver coin necklace with the number two is a 2nd place medal! While it’s no number one, being runner-up is still an accomplishment!
  • 🍬 candy
    Who doesn’t love sweets? This treat is a piece of hard candy inside a colorful wrapper.
  • 🧺 basket
    Picnics are great outdoor activities when the weather is nice. Don’t forget the basket. The basket emoji is used when talking about picnics, barbeques and gift baskets. You could also use this emoji when talking about laundry or anything else you would put in a basket.
  • 🇱🇧 flag: Lebanon
    The flag of Lebanon emoji displays a red background with a white stripe horizontally in the middle. A green cedar tree sits centered on the white stripe.
  • 🎑 moon viewing ceremony
    A moon viewing ceremony is a celebration which takes place in Japan each autumn to celebrate the moon’s phases. This emoji is used to refer to that celebration.

