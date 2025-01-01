Are the holidays here already? Many wrapped gifts end up under the Christmas tree for the good girls and boys. The wrapped gift emoji shows a square gift, wrapped in paper and a ribbon. The color and style of the wrapped gift emoji varies by emoji keyboard. The wrapped gift emoji is often used when talking about the holidays, a birthday or another celebration where surprises are gifted. Use this emoji when you want to talk about a present or a surprise gift. Example: Jill is so ready to open her 🎁under the tree this year.
