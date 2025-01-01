The candy emoji represents a piece of hard candy inside a colored wrapper. Is it fruity, minty, or caramel flavored? You’ll have to unwrap it to find out! If you see this emoji, it could mean that someone thinks you’re sweet! It might also communicate that someone is looking forward to candies during a holiday like Halloween or a celebratory party!
