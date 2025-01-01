Who are we celebrating today? Confetti means it's time to party. The confetti ball emoji shows an open gold ball with confetti falling from it. The confetti ball emoji is often paired with the party popper emoji when celebrating birthday parties, baby showers, and other celebrations. This emoji gives off a feeling or excitement, celebration, surprise and achievement. Use this emoji when talking about parties, celebrations, and to congratulate someone on an achievement. Example: Bill got promoted for the first time in 15 years.🎊

Copy

Keywords: ball, celebration, confetti

Codepoints: 1F38A

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )