This red firecracker emoji looks dangerously like a stick of dynamite. You might see this emoji near holidays that light off fireworks, or when a friend is trying to tell you that you’re the bomb! It could mean that an idea is fire or lit (as in awesome!), or it could mean the opposite. Is your friend trying to tell you that your relationship is a ticking time bomb? You should probably clarify.
