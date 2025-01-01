This red firecracker emoji looks dangerously like a stick of dynamite. You might see this emoji near holidays that light off fireworks, or when a friend is trying to tell you that you’re the bomb! It could mean that an idea is fire or lit (as in awesome!), or it could mean the opposite. Is your friend trying to tell you that your relationship is a ticking time bomb? You should probably clarify.

Keywords: dynamite, explosive, firecracker, fireworks

Codepoints: 1F9E8

Introduced: June, 2018 in Unicode version 11.0.0 (Emoji version 11.0 )