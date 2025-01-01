Home

Firecracker

This red firecracker emoji looks dangerously like a stick of dynamite. You might see this emoji near holidays that light off fireworks, or when a friend is trying to tell you that you’re the bomb! It could mean that an idea is fire or lit (as in awesome!), or it could mean the opposite. Is your friend trying to tell you that your relationship is a ticking time bomb? You should probably clarify.

Keywords: dynamite, explosive, firecracker, fireworks
Codepoints: 1F9E8
Introduced: June, 2018 in Unicode version 11.0.0 (Emoji version 11.0)
Related emoji

  • 🎇 sparkler
    The Sparkler emoji features a small, handheld firework which is lit on one end in order to create golden sparks. Usually seen at celebrations and events.
  • 💣 bomb
    The bomb emoji shows a traditional, almost cartoonish spherical bomb with a lit fuse. Use this emoji to say, “Woah, that homemade sushi was bomb!”
  • ❄️ snowflake
    Brr, this snowflake emoji is cold! Use the snowflake emoji when it’s snowing out, or to describe a friend who is as delicate and unique as a snowflake.
  • 🎉 party popper
    Surprise! It’s time to party. The party popper emoji screams celebration. Use the emoji when talking about birthday parties, baby showers, and other celebrations. Bonus: You don’t even have to clean up the confetti from this party popper.
  • sparkles
    This bright and versatile emoji depicts gold or colorful star shaped sparkles. It can be used to communicate anything from actual sparkles, to excitement, to something being sparkling clean. The possibilities are endless.
  • 🎊 confetti ball
    Looks like someone is decorating for a special occasion. The confetti ball emoji means that there is a party or celebration in the works. The confetti ball emoji is often paired with the party popper emoji when celebrating birthday parties, baby showers, and other celebrations.
  • star
    Shine bright, you are a star. The star emoji represents achievement, talent, accomplishments, and outerspace. There are so many stars in the sky at night.
  • 🕍 synagogue
    A synagogue is a sacred place of worship for those who practice Judaism or the Jewish faith.
  • 🥈 2nd place medal
    This silver coin necklace with the number two is a 2nd place medal! While it’s no number one, being runner-up is still an accomplishment!
  • 🛹 skateboard
    Time to shred some pavement. Skateboards can be a lot of fun for those seeking extreme action and an adrenaline rush. Beware of scraped up knees, bruises, and broken bones.
  • 🏂 snowboarder
    It’s time to shred some powder bro! Powder, is a slang term for snow, used amongst snowboarders. If you don’t have great balance or have a fear of heights, this winter action sport in the mountains may not be for you.
  • 🎑 moon viewing ceremony
    A moon viewing ceremony is a celebration which takes place in Japan each autumn to celebrate the moon’s phases. This emoji is used to refer to that celebration.
  • 🌠 shooting star
    Make a wish! That’s a shooting star. This rare occurrence can only be seen in the night sky. Look closely at all of the stars in space and you may find one. They are supposed to be very lucky.
  • 🌪️ tornado
    Tornadoes are scary weather events that cause chaos and havoc. Let your friends and family know one is headed your way.
  • 🥉 3rd place medal
    The 3rd place medal is a bronze medallion strung around a ribbon.
  • 🪄 magic wand
    Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boo! With the wave of my magic wand I shall make you rich! Did it work? A magic wand is used by magicians, witches, wizards and other magical creatures to make magic happen.
  • hourglass not done
    Time isn’t up yet. Keep going. The hourglass not done emoji shows an hourglass with sand filling the bottom half. While time is running out, the hour isn’t up yet. Use this emoji when telling someone they need to rush or hurry to get something done. Time is running out!
  • 🥇 1st place medal
    This gold medal emoji is for the best of the best. Only the top winner will receive a 1st place medal.
  • 🌟 glowing star
    A glowing star shows a star is so bright, it glows. You can use this to describe an actual star or someone’s glowing talent and personality.
  • 🥅 goal net
    Score! Are we playing hockey, soccer (or as some call it, football), lacrosse, or another sport? Either way, we’ll need a goal net!

