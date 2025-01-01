This emoji is a great choice when you want to congratulate someone on a joyous life event or when you are celebrating a fun, yearly occasion such as New Years or Christmas. Sparklers are safe, handheld fireworks that can be used to draw through the air and are great for pictures!
