This emoji is a great choice when you want to congratulate someone on a joyous life event or when you are celebrating a fun, yearly occasion such as New Years or Christmas. Sparklers are safe, handheld fireworks that can be used to draw through the air and are great for pictures!

Copy

Keywords: celebration, fireworks, sparkle, sparkler

Codepoints: 1F387

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )