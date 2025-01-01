Happy Hanukkah! When the menorah comes out, the holidays are here. The menorah emoji shows a square with a white symbol of a menorah at the center. The color of the square varies by emoji keyboard. The menorah emoji represents the symbol of the Jewish holiday Hanukkah. A menorah has 9 candles. The candle in the center is used to light the other 8 candles each night of the 8 day holiday. Use this emoji when talking about Judaism, Hanukkah and the holidays. Example: We are going to your aunt’s house to light the 🕎
