Menorah

Happy Hanukkah! When the menorah comes out, the holidays are here. The menorah emoji shows a square with a white symbol of a menorah at the center. The color of the square varies by emoji keyboard. The menorah emoji represents the symbol of the Jewish holiday Hanukkah. A menorah has 9 candles. The candle in the center is used to light the other 8 candles each night of the 8 day holiday. Use this emoji when talking about Judaism, Hanukkah and the holidays. Example: We are going to your aunt’s house to light the 🕎

Keywords: candelabrum, candlestick, menorah, religion
Codepoints: 1F54E
Introduced: June, 2015 in Unicode version 8.0.0 (Emoji version 1.0)
Related emoji

  • ✡️ star of David
    The Star of David is a religious symbol that is widely used in Jewish culture. The star of David emoji can be used to talk about a religious holiday like Hanukkah, a biblical teaching of King David, or a holy place like a Synagogue or Israel.
  • 🇮🇳 flag: India
    The flag emoji of India is made up of three horizontal stripes of orange, white and green. In the center, a navy blue Ashoka Chakra, symbolizing progress for the country, takes center stage.
  • 🕍 synagogue
    A synagogue is a sacred place of worship for those who practice Judaism or the Jewish faith.
  • 🔯 dotted six-pointed star
    The dotted six-pointed star is a mystical religious emoji in a purple box with a white star symbol in the center. It is in reference to the Hindu symbol, Shaktona.
  • 🇮🇱 flag: Israel
    The flag of Israel emoji features a white background that contains a blue Star of David between two horizontal blue stripes.
  • 🛕 hindu temple
    Those who practice the Hindu faith, pray and worship their gods at a Hindu Temple. This religious place is a holy area found in all parts of the world for those who belong to Hinduism.
  • 🎇 sparkler
    The Sparkler emoji features a small, handheld firework which is lit on one end in order to create golden sparks. Usually seen at celebrations and events.
  • 🇬🇷 flag: Greece
    The national flag of Greece emoji consists of nine horizontal stripes that alternate blue and white. In the top left corner, there is a blue rectangle with a white cross.
  • ⛩️ shinto shrine
    This Shinto shrine emoji shows a shrine typical in Japanese Shinto religion: the torii gate. This emoji is in a typical Eastern Asian architecture style.
  • 🚭 no smoking
    Stop, no smoking here. This is a smoke free area. The No Smoking emoji is similar to the no smoking signs you see in public smoke free places. Cigarettes, vapes, cigars, and other tobacco products are not welcome.
  • 🕋 kaaba
    The Kaaba is a sacred box in Islam. It is the House of God and is worshipped and revered by Muslims around the world.
  • ☄️ comet
    Is that a shooting star or a flaming comet in the sky? Watch out, if the comet crashes to earth it will create a huge crater. Use the comet emoji when talking about outer space and space comets.
  • hourglass done
    Times Up! A classic hourglass is used to measure an amount of time, usually an hour. When all of the sand is at the bottom you’ve run out of time. Flip it around to start the next hour.
  • 🕌 mosque
    A mosque is an Islamic place of worship. You can tell it apart from a church, synagogue, or temple, because of the iconic minaret and domed roof.
  • star
    Shine bright, you are a star. The star emoji represents achievement, talent, accomplishments, and outerspace. There are so many stars in the sky at night.
  • 🇮🇴 flag: British Indian Ocean Territory
    The flag emoji of the British Indian Ocean Territory features the Union Jack in the top left corner. The background is made up of white and navy waves. The flag also features a palm tree above St. Edward's crown.
  • ☯️ yin yang
    The yin yang emoji is a symbol of peace and balance and is outlined in white with a purple box background. Use this when speaking about two things in harmony.
  • ☪️ star and crescent
    The Star and Crescent is seen all over Muslim culture. The Star and Crescent emoji represents the symbol that is found on many Islamic flags. Did you know? The five points of the star represents the five pillars of Islam and the Muslim faith.
  • 🇰🇭 flag: Cambodia
    The flag of Cambodia displays a blue background with a red stripe down the center horizontally. Central on the red stripe is a an outline picture of Angkor Wat.
  • ⚜️ fleur-de-lis
    The fleur-de-lis emoji is a gold fleur-de-lis emblem, often seen on French import items and items related to Louisiana culture. Headed to New Orleans? Watching the New Orleans Saints game? Send out this beautiful fleur-de-lis.

